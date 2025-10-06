Ondo Bitumen now a reality, says Aiyedatiwa

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has assured the Bitumen host community in Ondo State that the exploitation of the state’s vast bitumen deposits is now a reality.

This assurance was made at the weekend during a visit by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Mining, Hon. Folawe Sipasi-Aluko, to the first Bitumen block in Agbabu, Odigbo Local Government Area.

During the visit, Folawe Sipasi-Aluko highlighted Governor Aiyedatiwa’s unwavering commitment to harnessing Ondo State’s mineral resources for the benefit of its citizens, evident in the administration’s proactive approach to bitumen exploitation.

The visit underscores the government’s determination to convert the bitumen deposits into tangible economic benefits for the state and its people.

The host community welcomed the news with enthusiasm, expressing hope that the exploitation of bitumen will catalyze economic opportunities, job creation, and overall development in the area.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration is committed to ensuring that the benefits derived from the bitumen deposits are maximized for the growth and prosperity of Ondo State.” She stressed

Meanwhile, the Agbabu community has expressed its readiness to partner with investors for the exploitation of bitumen in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Chief Babatunde Oni assured that the community is eager to collaborate with potential investors, saying, “we are ready to partner with investors whenever they are ready to commence exploration in our community.

“This development underscores the community’s commitment to harnesses it’s natural resources for economic growth and development.

” It marks a significant milestone in the state’s economic journey, with stakeholders eagerly awaiting the commencement of bitumen exploitation, which is expected to boost the local economy and improve the standard of living for the people of Ondo State.”

