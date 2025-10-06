26.9 C
Sports

Nigeria wins 3 Gold Medals, as Ist Abia Para Badminton Int’l comes to an end

by Peter Anayo0127

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

 

 

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, yesterday, Sunday, 5th of October, 2025 at the International Conference Center, Umuahia, declared the Ist Abia Para Badminton International 2025 closed as Nigeria athletes gave account of themselves by winning 3 Gold Medals, many bronze medals as well as silver medals.

The highly competitive tournament, which lasted for about 5 days, saw countries like India, Peru and Brazil counted home many gold medals while Egypt went home with one gold medal.

Addressing the participants while closing the ceremony, Gov. Otti commended the participants from the fourteen countries of the world for their determination despite their challenges.

He encouraged those with disability not to be deterred by their condition, noting that his administration included their welfare and comfort in its policies.

Continuing, he applauded those who participated and could not win medals, not to be discouraged, that they can win medals during the next edition.


” What is important is participation; if you did not win today, you will win another day”

He promised a cash donation of Naira equivalent of fifty thousand dollars to all the participants from the 14 countries that took part in the tournament, while announcing that Abia State will host the 2nd edition of the tournament as requested by the leadership of Badminton Association.

Gov. Otti urged those holding political offices to strive hard to provide good leadership to those under them.

” You have no excuse not to provide good leadership wherever you are”

Gov Otti used the medium to officially declare open the African Para Badminton Championship which will begin on Tuesday, October 7th ,2025, in Umuahia.

In his remarks, the President of, Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Francis Orbih said para badminton is not just about competition,but about inclusion, dignity and the triumph of the human spirit.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Otti for his generosity and support in hosting the championship.
” I wish to place on record our profound gratitude to the Governor and people of Abia State for their warmth, generosity, and support in hosting this historic event”.

He also thanked the partners, sponsors, the organizing committees for their commitment and hardwork as well as the Badminton World Federation and the Badminton Confederation of Africa for their commitment to the growth of para badminton, not just in Nigeria, but across Africa and the world.

Earlier in his remarks, the Abia Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Sir Nwaobilor Ananaba,on behalf of the government and good people of Abia State, thanked every participant for making history with Abia State.

He praised the team managers, technical officials and representatives of the Badminton World Federation, Badminton Confederation and the Badminton Federation of Nigeria on the successful completion of the Ist Abia para Badminton International Championships.

 

