Imisi emerges winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10

Imisi Ayanwale on Sunday emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10, taking home the ₦150 million grand prize after an exciting finale that wrapped up months of drama, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

The humorous and outspoken housemate, who enjoyed massive support from her loyal fanbase known as “Ijoba 606,” beat strong contenders including Dede, who finished as first runner-up, as well as Koyin, Kola, Isabella, and Kaybobo.

Known for her witty remarks and playful personality, Imisi became a fan favourite for her comic timing, authenticity, and ability to lighten tense moments in the house.

Her humour, coupled with her resilience during tough tasks, made her one of the most relatable contestants this season.

This comes after Koyin was shockingly evicted, and Dede and Imisi were instructed to leave the house for the stage.

According to the tradition of the show, the lights were turned off in the house after their exit, an emotional moment for fans who had followed the housemates’ journey for weeks.

This edition of Big Brother Naija has been one of the most engaging yet, featuring unexpected twists, emotional evictions, and viral highlights that dominated social conversations for weeks.

With her win, Imisi joins the ranks of previous champions like Mercy Eke, Laycon, Whitemoney, Phyna, Ilebaye, among others. Remembered for their unique imprint on the Big Brother legacy.

