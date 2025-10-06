24.3 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

House of Rep Committee on Constitution Review meeting with Nat’l leadership of political parties held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo086

L—R… Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives/ Chairman  Constitution Review, RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, with the representative of the President of the Senate /Senate Chief Whip, Senator Muhammad Munguno, during the House of Representatives Committee on  Constitution Review meeting with the National leadership of Political Parties, held in Abuja.

L—R …House leader Hon, Juius Ihonwbere, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives/ Chairman Constitution Review RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu and representative of the President of the Senate /Senate Chief whip, Senator Muhammad  Munguno, during the House of Representative Committee on  Constitution Review meeting with the National leadership of Political Parties, held in Abuja.

L—R … Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives/ Chairman  Constitution Review, RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu representative of the President of the Senate /Senate Chief whip, Senator Muhammad Munguno and Lead Consultant House Committee on Constitution Review, Mr Clement Nwankwo, during the House of Representative Committee on  Constitution Review meeting with the National leadership of Political Parties, held in Abuja.

 

