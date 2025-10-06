HON OBI KELVIN EZENYILI: A visible testament to progress, development

By CHINWE ODITA

In the dynamic realm of Nigerian politics, few leaders stand out as the epitome of transformative governance and community empowerment. Such outstanding and shining models include Hon. Dr Obi Kelvin Ezenyili. Obi Kelvin was born on October 14, 1984, in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State to the family of Late High Chief Chike Ezenyili and Late Mrs Antonia Ezenyili of Oko town in Oshimili South LGA, Delta State.

Starting his primary education at Regina Mundi (OLA) Private School, Asaba, Delta State he proceeded to St Peter’s Junior Seminary for his Junior Secondary School Certificate and then completed his Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WAEC) from Emolga Community School in Rivers State, Nigeria. He went to Igbinedion University, Edo State, for his undergraduate certification/Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Public Administration, where he graduated with a Second Class Upper Division, and was also the best Graduating Student of Political Science and Public Administration in the Year 2008. He further proceeded to the University of Ghana for an Internet Technology Professional course.

Kelvin Ezenyili gained admission into the University of York, United Kingdom, to study Political Science and Public Administration (MSc.). He studied Governance and Public Policy (MSc) at the University of Manchester, United Kingdom. He participated in the National Youth Service Corps between 2013 and 2014 upon his return from the United Kingdom.

Obi Kelvin Ezenyili is a research scholar, with a graduate background in Political Science, Public Administration, , Comparative Politics, Research Methods, Democracy and Fiscal Federalism.

He has a Post-Graduate background in Democratic Governance, Public Policy and Administration, Developmental Governance, Local Governance. He has also been honoured with an Alumni Distinguished Award of Excellence in 2016, from Igbinedion University Okada, Edo State, Nigeria.

Ezenyili is also an author. He authored a book titled: Of Democracy and Good Governance in Nigeria: A Survey of Indices of Transparency and Accountability (UK Published), a book that Obi of Asaba, Prof. Epiphany Chigbogu Azinge, SAN- The Asagba of Asaba, wrote the forward.

He has also served as Supervisor, Special Duties in Agriculture in Oshimili South Local Government Council, Asaba, Delta State (2014-2016).

He proceeded to serve in a higher capacity as the Special Assistant (Special Duties) to the immediate past Governor of Delta State- Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (CON), under the direct supervision of the then Delta State Job and Wealth Creation Officer, Prof. Eric Eboh (2016-2019).

In the same capacity, he served as Senior Special Assistant, Youth Monitoring and Mentoring, under the supervision of Grandpa, Edward Mekwunye, the then Executive Assistant to the Delta State Governor (Directorate of Youth Monitoring and Mentoring, 2019-2020).

On the 12th of November, 2022, Obi Kelvin Ezenyili, having fulfilled all the requirements and passed the prescribed examinations, was conferred the degree of “Doctor of Philosophy, Political Science and Public Administration by the Igbinedion University Okada, Edo State. Obi Kelvin Ezenyili Ph.d is in his second tenure as Oshimili South Local Government Chairman. This wealth of knowledge has undoubtedly positioned him effectively to move into politics when he was ready to serve his fatherland.

His approach to governance is a blend of commitment, innovation and an unwavering resolve to make a difference.

His early political career was marked by a variety of significant roles that displayed his commitment to public service.

He began as the Supervisor for Special Duties and Agriculture in the Oshimili South Local Government Council. His keen insight into the needs of his community soon led to his appointment as Special Assistant on Special Duties to the Executive Governor of Delta State, and later as Senior Special Assistant for Youth Monitoring and Mentoring. He is the first individual to serve a second term in his constituency as chairman, a testament to the trust and support he has garnered from his constituents.

As Executive Chairman, Hon. Ezenyili has undertaken an ambitious agenda aimed at transforming Oshimili South into a vibrant hub of opportunity and growth.

Some of the projects he built include Mariam Babangida Legislative arm at the Oshimili local government, the new administrative complex at the local government yet to be commissioned, installation of transformer at Okelue Street, Asaba which restored light to residents after 13 years of darkness, building of an inter- connecting bridge at Oko leading to two communities in Oko, in Oshimili South LGA as well as the New Ogbogonogo market and the ongoing cable market.

His leadership has been characterized by an unwavering focus on infrastructural development, improvement and enhancing healthcare facilities to ensure that his constituents have access to quality education, good health and security within the local government area.

The transformative efforts under his stewardship have not gone unnoticed; his administration has revitalized the local community’s infrastructure.

Under his guidance, the construction of modern facilities, such as the ultra-modern Legislative Complex and Ogwa Ukwu Ahaba, showcases his commitment to building a better environment for the people he serves.

Through various initiatives, he has championed programmes aimed at financial support and skills acquisition. Cash gifts and community-centered programmes have significantly improved the livelihoods of many, instilling hope and providing avenues for self-reliance.

This focus on empowerment resonates well among the youths who often face myriad challenges in Nigeria’s changing socio-economic landscape.

As a leader, Hon. Ezenyili’s approach has been lauded both locally and nationally. His exemplary service in leadership has earned him prestigious accolades, including the Alumni Distinguished Award of Excellence in 2016 and recognition from Human Rights Watch, which underscores his commitment to public service and ethical governance.

His pet name; “EKO,” (Ezenyili’, Kelvin Obi) reverberates through Delta State politics and symbolizes a leader who is relatable, down-to-earth, and deeply invested in the welfare of his community. Looking ahead, the prospect of Hon. Ezenyili Kelvin Obi serving in a higher office is one that brings optimism and hope. His record of achievements in Oshimili South speaks volumes of what he can achieve on a broader scale. His approach to leadership, marked by integrity, innovation, and a genuine desire to uplift those around him, indicates that if presented with the opportunity to serve in a higher capacity, he will undoubtedly deliver. His vision for community-based development is aligned with the aspirations of the populace, making him an ideal candidate for leadership at a higher capacity. It is for these reasons and more that Champion Newspapers Limited and indeed the Nigerian state project him as an icon. He loves to excel and the country needs excellence in every area.

His achievements in Oshimili South reflect a commitment to uplifting the people, enhancing infrastructure and services, and empowering every citizen to reach their potential. As Nigeria continues to navigate its socio-political landscape, the need for dedicated, visionary leaders who prioritize the welfare of their constituents has never been more critical. His continued service will undoubtedly shape the future, not only of Oshimili South, Delta state but also of Nigeria as a whole, instilling a deep-seated belief that positive change is attainable through dedicated and visionary leadership.

