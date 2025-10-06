Ghana to host 2025 African women conference in November

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Republic of Ghana is set to host the 2025 African Women Conference (AWC) this November from 26 to 28, bringing together women leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and advocates from across Africa and the diaspora to discuss pathways for advancing gender equity, leadership, and sustainable development across the continent.

The high-level conference, themed “Legacy Meets Innovation: Women Forging New Pathways for Africa’s Sustainable Development,” will provide a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, policy dialogue, and partnership building aimed at strengthening women’s participation in governance, innovation, and economic empowerment.

A press statement issued by the Chairperson Planning Committee, Aisha A Adamu, and made available to journalists in Abuja, indicates that the 9th edition of the conference is expected to feature keynote addresses, plenary sessions, and strategic roundtables.

She said the AWC will attract distinguished personalities, including First Ladies, Ministers, Members of Parliament, Heads of International Organizations, Civil Society Leaders, and Women in Business from various African countries.

Speaking ahead of the event, Adamu noted that the choice of Ghana reflects the country’s enduring commitment to democracy, inclusivity, and the empowerment of women.

“This decision to shift the conference from South Africa to Ghana follows broad consultations with partners, delegates, and regional coordinators across Africa.

“The shift is not a deviation but a strategic step to enhance accessibility, inclusiveness, and participation—core values on which AWC was founded,” the statement noted.

The statement highlighted that countries such as Namibia, Morocco, Rwanda, The Gambia, Ethiopia, and Zambia have hosted previous editions. Ghana is currently the host nation, while Nigeria is projected to host the 10th edition in 2026.

She added that this year’s edition will focus on digital inclusion, climate resilience, leadership mentoring, and financing for women-led enterprises, critical areas shaping the continent’s development agenda.

This year’s gathering is expected to produce a Joint Communiqué and Action Framework that will guide national and regional policies toward deepening gender inclusion and institutional reforms that uplift women and girls across Africa.

Recall that the African Women Conference, since its inception, has served as a rallying point for African women to share experiences, strengthen solidarity, and chart actionable steps toward achieving the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

