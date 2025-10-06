Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the 36 state governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike, to urgently disclose the spending details of the estimated N14trn fuel subsidy savings they collected from FAAC allocations in the last two years.

Specifically, the organization also demanded details and locations of projects executed with the money, and the implementation status and completion reports, if any, on the projects.

SERAP also urged the Governors to provide details of the plans on how subsequent fuel subsidy savings they expect to collect from FAAC allocations, including details of any planned projects on which the money would be spent.

SERAP also urged them to “publicly invite the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to track and monitor the spending of the fuel subsidy savings collected by you, to ensure that the money is not diverted into private pockets.”

The 36 governors and the FCT minister have reportedly collected trillions of naira from FAAC allocations as fuel subsidy savings since mid-2023. But the increased allocations have not translated into improved access to basic public services, such as quality healthcare and education for poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

In the Freedom of Information requests dated 4 October 2025 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “There is a legitimate public interest for governors and the FCT minister to urgently explain how they have spent the money they have so far collected from the subsidy savings.”

SERAP said, “The savings from the removal of fuel subsidy ought to be spent solely for the benefit of the poor and vulnerable Nigerians who are bearing the brunt of the removal. Transparency in the spending of the money would help to avoid a morally repugnant result of double jeopardy on these Nigerians.”

The FoI requests, read in part: “There is a significant risk of mismanagement or diversion of funds linked to the increased FAAC allocations collected by the states and FCT.

“The spending details of the money collected by several states and the FCT from fuel subsidy savings have been mostly shrouded in secrecy.

“Millions of poor and vulnerable Nigerians have not benefited from the trillions of naira collected by the governors and FCT minister as a result of the subsidy savings. Nigerians continue to face a worsening poverty crisis.

“Several states, including your state, are also reportedly spending public funds, which may include fuel subsidy savings to fund unnecessary travels, buy exotic and bulletproof cars and generally fund the lavish lifestyles of politicians.

“There are continuing reports of widespread poverty, underdevelopment and lack of access to public goods and services in several states.

“Opacity in the spending of fuel subsidy savings collected by you would continue to have negative impacts on the fundamental interests of the citizens and the public interest. Transparency would ensure that public funds are not diverted into private pockets.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your state and the FCT to comply with our request in the public interest.

“Disclosing the details of the spending of the money collected by your state as fuel savings would allow Nigerians to scrutinise them, and to hold you to account on the spending of public funds.

“The states and FCT may have failed to transparently and accountably manage the allocations collected from the subsidy savings.

“Nigerians have the right to know how their states and FCT are spending the savings from the removal of fuel subsidy as part of their human right to information.”

“Combating the corruption epidemic in the spending of the money collected would alleviate poverty, improve access of Nigerians to basic public services, and enhance the ability of your states to effectively and efficiently discharge their responsibilities.”

