Foundation hosts conference empowerment, poverty alleviation

The Chinwe-Bode Akinwande (CBA) Foundation has concluded plans to hold its turning point conference themed “Empowering Widows in Nigeria: Breaking the Cycle of Poverty and Vulnerability”.

Scheduled to take place on October 9, 2025, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, the pivotal event is aimed at spotlighting the pressing challenges faced by underprivileged widows across the country.

The CBA Foundation is a registered not-for-profit organisation, dedicated to providing a beacon of hope for underprivileged widows and children, protecting and empowering them with the courage to build better lives.

Widows, particularly those from marginalised communities, frequently endure isolation, neglect, and systemic injustice.

The CBA Foundation conference will provide a platform for meaningful conversations that illuminate these realities and explore empowerment strategies such as skill acquisition, microfinance, impact investing, and advocacy.

Speaking about the conference, the founder of the foundation, Chinwe Bode-Akinwande, said, “Widows are often exploited, largely because they are vulnerable.

“Our mission is to empower them through strategic partnerships and capacity-building initiatives, amplifying their voices and strengthening their positions in society.

“With this conference, we are creating a platform for stakeholders to share their experiences on these issues, proffer solutions to them and drive everyone to commit to implementing the solutions,” she said.

The conference will feature a keynote address by Amina Oyagbola, Founder of Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), and a plenary session moderated by Hansatu Adegbite, Executive Director of Women in Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ).

The event will also include interactive discussions, success stories from impact-driven programmes, and a call to action for attendees to engage in meaningful support for widows across the country.

It will bring together stakeholders from civil society, government, academia, and the private sector to share experiences, successes, and policy recommendations to build a more supportive environment for widows.

Since its official launch in 2015, the CBA Foundation has impacted over ten thousand widows with women empowerment/capacity building projects.

It has provided support for over seventeen thousand widows with health intervention support, food distribution, business start-up assistance, clothing, and one-on-one counseling.

The Foundation has also supported over 100 underprivileged children with tuition fees and skill acquisition training.

