Finding Purpose Beyond Applause

By Sola Adebawo

In a world obsessed with likes, applause, and public recognition, it’s easy to fall into the trap of believing that our achievements are only valid when someone else validates them. We’ve all been there – whether it’s a big project at work, a personal milestone we’ve hit, or even a small act of kindness. We do something we’re proud of, and then we wait for the acknowledgment. But what happens when the applause never comes? The quiet truth is that just because no one clapped doesn’t mean it wasn’t progress. This simple but profound idea is a necessary anchor in a noisy, performance-driven world. It’s the bedrock of true personal accomplishment, the fuel for our motivation, and the foundation of unwavering self-assurance.

We often think of accomplishments as grand gestures: a degree, a promotion, or a major life event. But the most meaningful progress often happens in the quiet moments, far from the public eye. As the Stoic philosopher Marcus Aurelius wrote in his book Meditations, “The impediment to action advances action. What stands in the way becomes the way.” He argued that our struggles and setbacks are not obstacles but opportunities for growth. The true value of progress isn’t in the applause but in the transformation it creates within us. It’s the new skill we’ve mastered, the old habit we’ve broken, or the mental barrier we’ve overcome. The progress itself is the reward.

From a different perspective, renowned author James Clear echoes this in his work, Atomic Habits. He emphasizes that “every action you take is a vote for the type of person you wish to become.” . He suggests that true progress isn’t about monumental shifts, but about the accumulation of tiny, daily improvements. These are the victories that build character and inner strength, regardless of whether anyone else notices.

Maintaining motivation can be tough, especially when the results aren’t immediately visible. This is where stamina comes in. Think of it as a marathon, not a sprint. Every step forward, no matter how small, adds up. The early days of a new routine are often the hardest – it feels like you’re running in place, and the finish line is nowhere in sight. This is the critical juncture where many people quit. Yet, this is also where the quote’s wisdom becomes our guide. The act of showing up day after day, regardless of the lack of fanfare, builds the mental and emotional stamina needed for long-term success.

The American philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson captured this essence perfectly when he said, “The world makes way for the man who knows where he is going.” This isn’t about external recognition but about an internal resolve and stamina. Your motivation must become intrinsic, fueled not by the need for external applause, but by the fire of your own purpose.

At its core, believing in unacclaimed progress requires a deep sense of faith. Not necessarily a religious faith, but a firm belief in your own process and purpose. This faith is the twin of self-assurance – the quiet, unshakeable confidence that you are on the right path, regardless of what anyone else thinks.

From a Christian perspective, the Bible provides a powerful affirmation of this idea. In Galatians 6:9, it states, “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.” This verse directly addresses the issue of stamina and quiet effort, promising a reward for persistence even when the immediate results aren’t visible. It reinforces the idea that true progress is a matter of faithful endurance, not public spectacle.

Similarly, in Islamic scripture, the Qur’an (99:7) states, “So whoever does an atom’s weight of good will see it.” This verse underscores the principle that no good deed, no matter how small or uncelebrated, goes unrewarded. It teaches that our efforts are known and valued on a scale far greater than human opinion, instilling a sense of purpose and self-assurance that transcends the need for immediate recognition.

Ultimately, the goal isn’t to stop appreciating external recognition, but to stop needing it. The true mark of a person who is living a victorious life isn’t that they get constant praise, but that they continue to make progress even when the world is silent. So, let’s reframe our perspective. Let’s celebrate the quiet victories, the unseen efforts, and the personal growth that happens when no one is watching. Because if you’re moving forward, you’re winning, and that’s a truth that needs no applause.

Sola Adebawo is an accomplished business leader and communications expert with extensive experience in the oil and gas industry. He currently serves as the General Manager of Government, Joint Venture, and External Relations at Heritage Energy. Adebawo is also an author, scholar, and ordained minister, known for his writings on socioeconomic issues, strategic communication and leadership.