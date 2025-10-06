Excitement as Imo begins payment of N104,000 minimum wage

23.4 C
October 6, 2025
by Peter Anayo0127

The Imo State Government has commenced payment of the new ₦104,000 minimum wage to workers, fulfilling its earlier promise to review salaries upward.

The state employees received alerts reflecting the new wage structure, sparking excitement and gratitude towards Governor Hope Uzodimma for the implementation.

Uzodimma had approved the payment of ₦104,000 for fresh government workers, ₦513,000 for medical doctors, and ₦220,000 as the entry-point salary for lecturers in state-owned tertiary institutions.

With the implementation, Imo State now tops the list of states paying above the national minimum wage of ₦70,000.

Lagos State follows with ₦88,000, Rivers State pays ₦85,000, while Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa each offer ₦80,000.

According to a statement released by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, and made available to newsmen on Sunday, the new wage policy will strengthen the state’s economy and improve workers’ welfare.

Ugochukwu said, ”Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration is spearheading this considerable policy change, which is poised to have a substantial impact on the state’s economic and social well-being.

“The goal of this wage hike is to bolster the financial capacity of workers, empowering them to better address their requirements and invest in goods and services. This, in turn, would give a shot in the arm to local businesses.

“Following Imo, Lagos is offering the next highest minimum wage, clocking in at ₦88,000, with Rivers coming in at ₦85,000. Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa are close behind, each offering ₦80,000.

“The ramifications of this adjustment will be far-reaching, with economic activity getting a boost. Increased spending will give the local economy a lift.”

The state government said the wage increase demonstrates its commitment to improving the welfare of civil servants and stimulating economic growth across Imo.

 

