Creative Designers Guild of Nigeria hosts 2.0 creative exhibition

The Creative Designers Guild of Nigeria (CDGN), the largest guild within the Nigerian entertainment industry, is proud to announce its second edition of the CDGN Creative Exhibition tagged “Redefining Culture for Economic Productivity through Film Industry in Nigeria.” The exhibition will take place on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at NECA House, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

As the Creative powerhouse of Nollywood, CDGN plays the central role in shaping the visual identity of Nigerian films through costume design, makeup and hair artistry , props management, set design, and location management. Under the leadership of Mrs. Akinyemi Osawaru Joy, National President of CDGN, this second edition builds on the success of the inaugural exhibition and aims to highlight the creative industry’s contribution to Nigeria’s cultural diplomacy, economic growth, and international partnerships.

The 2025 exhibition will feature:

National Showcase: Creative designers from all geopolitical zones of the Federation will present their works, offering a true reflection of Nigeria’s cultural diversity, innovation, and artistry.

Durbar & Panel Session: A high-level dialogue on “Building Bridges in Cultural Creativity and Design Between Countries with Cultural Ties to Nigeria,” will explore opportunities for cultural exchange, international collaborations, and cross-border trade.

Immersive Experiences: Guests will encounter Nigeria’s traditions and modern creative designs through live displays, exhibitions, and networking opportunities.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Mrs. Akinyemi noted: The CDGN 2.0 Creative Exhibition is not just a showcase of culture and design, but a bold statement of how creativity can drive national productivity. By bringing together stakeholders from academia, culture, entertainment, and the international community, we are creating new pathways for cultural exchange and economic growth.”

The exhibition will be attended by government officials, cultural diplomats, industry stakeholders, and international representatives. With support from both local and foreign partners, CDGN continues to reaffirm its key role in shaping Nollywood’s global influence while positioning Nigeria’s creative sector as an incontestable driver of development.

Slated to commence on

Thursday, October 16, 2025, at NECA House, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos

Theme: Redefining Culture for Economic Productivity through Film Industry in Nigeria

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, and participation details, please contact:

CDGN Secretariat

Email: cdgnworldwide@gmail.com, info@cdgnworldwide.com

Phone: +234-8033482715

+234-8025773388

Website: www.cdgnworldwide.com

About CDGN

The Creative Designers Guild of Nigeria (CDGN) is the umbrella body of creative professionals in Nollywood, including costume designers, makeup and hair stylists, property masters, and set designers. Since its inception, CDGN has been committed to preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage, empowering creative talents, and advancing the economic value of the nation’s entertainment industry.

