Constitutional Review: This is our moment to make democracy work better -Deputy Speaker, Kalu

…says LG Autonomy, Judicial Reforms, Women’s Representation, Others Crucial

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu has called on leaders and stakeholders in the Nigerian project to make more commitment that will deepen the growth of democracy in Nigeria and promote national development, leveraging the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution.

Delivering his opening remarks at the House Committee on Constitution Review session tagged “Consultation With Leaders of Political Parties” in Abuja on Monday, Kalu who is the chairman of the panel emphasized the need for broad consensus and collective action to address the nation’s challenges.

He said: “If constitutional amendments are to be legitimate, they must have your buy-in.

If they are to be effective, they must address the challenges you face on the ground. And if they are to endure, they must reflect a broad consensus that transcends party lines.

This is why we have invited you here today: not as adversaries, but as partners in nation-building.

“Before us are critical amendment bills that will define the trajectory of our democracy for the next generation. Bills that seek to guarantee women’s representation in our legislative houses, ensuring that no Nigerian is excluded from decision-making because of their gender.

Bills that seek to grant financial autonomy to local governments, so that the councillors and chairman elected by your community can deliver services without waiting for handouts from Abuja.

Bills that seek to streamline our electoral process, reducing the endless litigation that undermines the will of the people. These are not abstract legal propositions.

These are reforms that go to the heart of what it means to be a democracy. And they require your input.

“In the last twenty-six years, Nigeria’s democracy has relied on the goodwill of a few committed leaders to survive. But goodwill alone is not enough.

We need strong institutions. We need clear rules. We need a Constitution that does not just permit democracy, but actively enables it.

This is our moment to get it right. The Committee has worked tirelessly to ensure this process is inclusive.”

The Deputy Speaker highlighted key areas of focus for the constitutional review, including guaranteeing women’s representation in legislative houses, granting financial autonomy to local governments, and streamlining the electoral process.

He stressed that the reforms are not partisan issues, but Nigerian issues that require collective action.

“We recognize that your parties represent diverse ideologies and constituencies. You will not agree on everything. That is the beauty of democracy.

“But I am asking you today to focus on what unites us, not what divides us. We all want a Nigeria where elections are free, fair, and credible. We all want a Nigeria where women have an equal seat at the table.

We all want a Nigeria where local governments work, where federalism is real, and where our Constitution commands the respect and allegiance of every citizen.

These are not partisan issues. These are Nigerian issues. The world is changing. So must we”, he said.

Kalu further urged the stakeholders to engage with the proposed amendments, study the bills, and bring their concerns and suggestions to the table.

He expressed gratitude to the members of the Committee for their tireless efforts in ensuring an inclusive process and called on all stakeholders to work together to build a Constitution that reflects the hopes, values, and aspirations of all Nigerians.

“We have consulted widely. We have listened carefully. But the final word does not rest with us alone. Under our Constitution, any amendment must secure a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly and the approval of at least two-thirds of State Houses of Assembly.

This means that the amendments we are proposing will only become law if they command broad, cross-party support. And that begins here, in this room, with you.

“So, I am asking you today: engage with us. Study the bills before you. Consult with your party structures. Bring us your concerns, your suggestions, and your ideas.

This is not the end of the conversation; it is the beginning. Because a Constitution is not just a legal document. It is a social contract. It is a promise we make to each other about the kind of country we want to build.

And that promise must be one we all believe in. Distinguished leaders, our values do not change. Nigeria will remain ademocracy. But to sustain our democracy in a changing world, we must change the way it operates.

We must give women their rightful place in governance. We must empower local governments to serve their people. We must make our elections credible and our courts efficient.

“This is the work before us. And it is work we cannot do without you.Thank you for being here. Thank you for your service to Nigerian democracy.

And thank you for your willingness to walk with us on this crucial journey. Together, we can build a Constitution that truly reflects the hopes, the values, and the aspirations of all Nigerians”, Kalu said.

