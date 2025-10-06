Carnival in Aba as Tinubu commissions reconstructed Port Harcourt Road

L-R: Representative of President Bola Tinubu and Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and his Deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu, behind the Deputy Governor is the Regional Manager, Region South and East, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Engr. Friedrich Wieser, behind whom is the Director, Administration of the company, Alh. Dr. Abdulaziz Kaita at the commissioning of the reconstructed Port Harcourt Road, Aba, last Friday.

The commercial city of Aba was transformed into a huge carnival scene when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commissioned the 6.7km Port Harcourt Road, reconstructed by the leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.

Community representatives from not only the Aba Mayoralty, but from surrounding Local Government Areas stormed the various entertainment sports slated for celebrating what one resident at Asa/Port Harcourt Road junction, Obi Ikechukwu, called, the celebration of good life after bitter life.

Said another excited resident, a rent collector, before now, we didn’t make use of this road; we didn’t even open our shops because of the kind of flood we do face here, but today, that sad story has changed.

A bus operator, Ikem Nonso, also testified that Port Harcourt Road has not been accessible for them since 2007, saying, for a long time now, we mostly make use of Owerrinta road to go to Port Harcourt, and it used to be very stressful for us drivers; but we thank God that it will no longer be like that again.

Amidst sonorous singing and dancing, there were displays by masquerades and DJs. Women and youth groups were not left out, as each competed for available spaces to underscore their joy at the redemption which the project commissioning signified.

Amidst the horde of joyful residents that thronged the entire length of the road, President Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi described the completed road project as a miracle delivered by the state government through Julius Berger.

The President commended Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, for the quality of work executed as well as his commitment to infrastructural renewal across the State.

On the reconstructed road, Tinubu said the government and contractor’s efforts have led to the “miracle of transformation” being witnessed in not only Aba, but also the entire state.

He also commended the Governor for his commitment to infrastructural development in the state, adding that, “the president directed me that any governor who wants to do any federal road, I must approve within 24 hours. And, Governor, I am handing over the Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene Road to you. You must do it,” Umahi declared.

The Governor expressed gratitude to the President for the project, noting that it would greatly improve the lives of the people; as he further said, this road is a miracle just delivered by Julius Berger. We agreed to have the project delivered by the end of 2025, but it was delivered in May 2025; and its testimony will not be told now.”

The commissioning of the Port Harcourt Road is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to improve the nation’s infrastructure and boost economic growth.

The project is expected to reduce travel time and costs for commuters and traders and enhance economic activities in the region.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director, Administration of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Alh. Dr. Abdulaziz Kaita said, Port Harcourt Road is more than a corridor of asphalt and concrete; it is a lifeline for commerce and connection. It links markets to manufacturers, neighbourhoods to opportunities, and Aba to the broader economy of the South-East and the Niger Delta.

Recalling that for years, residents endured flooding, traffic gridlock, damage to vehicles and goods, and lost productive hours to ply the road, Kaita declared that the commissioning of the reconstructed road now marks a shift from perennial disruption to reliable mobility and from reactive palliatives to planned resilience.

From the outset, our brief was clear: deliver a durable roadway that stands up to heavy traffic and heavy rains. We approached the task with three non-negotiables: resilient, pavement structure, comprehensive stormwater management, and complete street safety and urban renewal elements. He added that, at Julius Berger, we ensure that projects of this scale succeed when engineering meets empathy.

The commissioning of the 6.7km reconstructed Port Harcourt Road, which marked a significant milestone in the development of Abia State and the Southeast region, was attended by several dignitaries, including the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Engineer Ikechukwu Emeto, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Kenneth Kanu, and members of the National Assembly.

Members of Nigerian joint security task force, including the Army, Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC and local vigilance team teamed up to secure the entire route of the historic event.

Team Julius Berger to the event comprised the Director, Administration, Regional Manager, Region South East and South South, Engr. Friedrich Wieser, Regional Security Manager, Paul Hayward, the Regional Project Coordinator, Sam Ngbor, Project Site Engineer, Engr. Kehinde Bakare and Uyo Site Chief Security Officer, Sunny Nwabuisi.

