23.4 C
Lagos
October 6, 2025
Trending now

HON OBI KELVIN EZENYILI: A visible testament to progress, development

Empowering manufacturing sector for economic growth

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 6, 2025

Imisi emerges winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10

PDP dismisses talk of crisis, says Anyanwu now handles diesel and parking…

Abuja, one of the safest cities in Nigeria, says Wike

Excitement as Imo begins payment of N104,000 minimum wage

Barau to disburse N200m to 10,000 less privileged in Kano

Fuel subsidy savings: SERAP asks 36 Govs to account for N14trn collected…

Dangote Refinery commends Tinubu, security chiefs, ministers for averting PENGASSAN disruption

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Barau to disburse N200m to 10,000 less privileged in Kano

by Peter Anayo0142

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

 

No fewer than 10,000 less privileged persons across the 44 local government areas of Kano State are to receive N20,000 each from the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin.

 

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Deputy President of the Senate, Ismail Mudashir, in a statement, said the selection process for the programme will commence on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with the distribution of forms.

 

The cash disbursement is being carried out by the Barau I Jibrin Foundation (BIJF), established by the Deputy President of the Senate.

 

The foundation has undertaken various programmes, including a foreign postgraduate scholarship for indigent students in Kano State.

 

He said the initiative is part of Senator Barau’s efforts to have a direct impact on the lives of the less privileged individuals in the state.

 

“A total of 6,500 persons would be selected from the Kano North Senatorial District, with each of the 13 LGAs set to produce 500 beneficiaries. One hundred twelve individuals (112) will be selected from each local government area in Kano Central and Kano South Senatorial Districts.

 

“This is in addition to the numerous interventions of the Deputy President of the Senate in the areas of education, healthcare, agriculture, security and transportation, among others. The Deputy President of the Senate remains committed to empowering the people.

 

“Empowering women and youth is a central focus of His Excellency’s initiatives, which aim to foster development and growth in the North and the country at large,” he said.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Gov Diri commends Christian community for supporting peace through prayer in Bayelsa

Editor

Anambra: Rights group gives 7-day ultimatum to release 150 suspects in Udo GA chi detention camp, threatens court action

Peter Anayo

Zulum presents N8b cheque for settlement of gratuities of retired primary school teachers, others

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO