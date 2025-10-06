Barau to disburse N200m to 10,000 less privileged in Kano

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

No fewer than 10,000 less privileged persons across the 44 local government areas of Kano State are to receive N20,000 each from the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Deputy President of the Senate, Ismail Mudashir, in a statement, said the selection process for the programme will commence on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with the distribution of forms.

The cash disbursement is being carried out by the Barau I Jibrin Foundation (BIJF), established by the Deputy President of the Senate.

The foundation has undertaken various programmes, including a foreign postgraduate scholarship for indigent students in Kano State.

He said the initiative is part of Senator Barau’s efforts to have a direct impact on the lives of the less privileged individuals in the state.

“A total of 6,500 persons would be selected from the Kano North Senatorial District, with each of the 13 LGAs set to produce 500 beneficiaries. One hundred twelve individuals (112) will be selected from each local government area in Kano Central and Kano South Senatorial Districts.

“This is in addition to the numerous interventions of the Deputy President of the Senate in the areas of education, healthcare, agriculture, security and transportation, among others. The Deputy President of the Senate remains committed to empowering the people.

“Empowering women and youth is a central focus of His Excellency’s initiatives, which aim to foster development and growth in the North and the country at large,” he said.

