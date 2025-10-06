Ayodeji extends outreach to over 500 students, as 60 students get scholarship in Osun

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

In a heartwarming display of generosity and commitment to education, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Ghaffar Ayodeji, popularly known as Ghaff Unity, has gifted no fewer than 500 students educational materials, paying school fees for 60 students across Ede, Osun State.

The initiative, tagged AMBO BACK-TO-SCHOOL PROJECT, which was in support of the gubernatorial ambition of Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority, aimed to alleviate the financial burden on parents and students.

The programme which was held on Sunday at the Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Ede North, saw an array of party leaders, stakeholders, elated parents, and students from the nooks and crannies of Ede.

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering, Hon. Ghaffar Ayodeji, admonished the beneficiaries of the gesture to concentrate on studies and make Ede Land proud.

He added that the idea of the scholarship was part of his ways of giving back to society, adding that he has been a beneficiary of such a gesture in the past.

He stressed that the initiative will enhance the students’ chances of performing better in their studies and becoming better people in the future.

In his words, “What we are doing here today is our way of motivating children and students in Ede Land to dream big through education. We want to support these kids through access to quality education and the provision of support that would enhance their chances of doing well in their studies.

“These kids are the future of our community, we want a better future for them, we will help them achieve their dreams, and be proud ambassadors of our town, state, and country.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of APC in Ede North Local Government, Shina Alabi, lauded the founder of the initiative for the wonderful gestures, noting that it would boost the morale of the students and reduce the financial burden on the parents of the beneficiaries.

“Just recently, Hon. Ajani took it upon himself to support students across Ede land in paying their WAEC fees, just as he extended support to the party during the Ramadan period. We are glad and pleased with his impactful contributions to our party; his presence has raised the hope of our party members and given assurances of a bright future ahead.

“The party is pleased with his impact and we shall give him the necessary support at all times.

“I want to applaud Ghaff Unity for his regular intervention and support towards our party in Ede, Ghaff has displayed unmatched commitment to the growth of the party, welfare of members, and development of youths, artisans, the aged, children, and the less privileged,” the party chairman said.

In the same vein, one of the party leaders in Ede North, Mufutaudeen Oyewale, lauded Ayodeji Ajani, urging unregistered members of the public to take advantage of the ongoing INEC Continuous Voter Registration to get registered as this would give them the opportunity to cast their vote and bring the desired change needed in the society.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2