Abuja, one of the safest cities in Nigeria, says Wike

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike, has described Abuja as a safe and secure city, highlighting the administration’s efforts to address the issue of indiscriminately dumped refuse.

The Minister, who made these statements in Abuja on Saturday, following a routine inspection of ongoing work on the Wuye District Infrastructure and the Federal Highway 105 from the Umar Musa Yar’Adua Expressway to Kuje township, revealed plans to award new contracts for refuse disposal within the next two weeks, promising to select only competent contractors with the capacity to ensure that the city remains clean.

“We believe that in the next two weeks, the contract will be formally awarded for refuse disposal.

That, I can tell you, will help us quite a lot”, he said.

Wike also highlighting significant progress on key infrastructure projects in the Wuye District and Kuje Area Council.

Responding to a question about security concerns in the nation’s capital, Barrister Wike emphasized that there is improved security in the FCT compared to what obtained in the past, stressing that isolated incidents of insecurity do not define the city’s overall safety.

“If there is one safe city in this country, I think Abuja is that city,” the Minister stated, noting that the “Light Up Abuja” program, which involves installing solar streetlights across districts and expressways, is also a strategic initiative to further enhance security.

“The problem we have here is that when one incident happens, we forget that three months ago, nothing happened.

You should give us and the security agencies credit that we are doing quite a lot to make Abuja safe, and Abuja has been safe.

“We do agree that something may happen but that does not mean that Abuja is not safe…I don’t want us to take that to mean that the city is not safe.

If there is one safe city in this country, I think Abuja is that city”, Barr. Wike added.

Speaking on the projects inspected, the Minister expressed satisfaction with the pace and progress of work, noting that Arab Contractors, the firm handling the Wuye District infrastructure, has assured that the project is nearing completion, with the road expected to be finished within 10 days.

Barr. Wike also praised the work on the Airport Road to Kuje dual carriageway, which he had visited multiple times.

The Minister noted that the 8-lane road will significantly reduce travel time, allowing Kuje residents to reach the city center in just 15 to 20 minutes.

He expressed confidence that the road will be inaugurated during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s third anniversary celebration.

“For a regular passerby who knows this area very well, if you come here now, you will give it to them; Arab Contractor has done a good job.

You can see how beautiful the landscape is. We believe that, God willing, just as they have promised, with our support, and we will continue to support.

Latest, during the third anniversary of Mr. President, we believe that this road will be one of the roads that will be inaugurated to the delight of residents of Kuje and the entire people of Abuja, and of course to the happiness of all Nigerians”.

“The level of infrastructure is such that we have not seen before, and everybody will attest to the fact that if you are living in Kuje, you don’t need to go and find a house in the city to live.

By the time this road is commissioned, which is not less than 8-lane dual carriageway, in about 15 or 20 minutes, you are already in the city centre and that’s what development is all about.

That’s what the Renewed Hope Agenda is all about. So, we are happy”, the Minister stated.