Two more suspects arrested in Anambra over beheading of a 69 yr- old woman

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Two more suspects have allegedly been arrested in connection with the beheading of a 69-year-old woman at Umuleri, Anambra East Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Recall that the prime suspect had earlier been arrested by the state police command prior to the arrest of two more involved in the dastardly act.

It was gathered that the state police command appreciated the assistance of the military and the security stakeholders of Anambra East for this feat, of arresting two other suspects who will soon be handed over to the police for prosecution.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Tochukwu Ikenga (SP), “The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the general public, especially Ndi Anambra, of the new revelations following the arrest of the prime suspect involved in the gruesome beheading of a 69-year-old woman at Umuleri in 2024.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the murder was connected to a land dispute at Ogwu Nzu.

It was gathered that after the victim testified in favour of one of the parties over ownership of the disputed land, the suspect allegedly beheaded her and used her head for ritual purposes in a bid to fortify themselves for the conquest of the land.

“Meanwhile, two additional suspects, identified as Mr. Joseph Udezuo (aka Boss) and Chukwuemeka Nworah (aka Odumodu), have also been arrested by local security stakeholders and are awaiting formal handover to the Police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, fwc MNIPS PhD, while condemning the senseless and barbaric act, expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Military and the security stakeholders in Anambra East, particularly the Chairman of Anambra East Local Government, Hon. Sir Chinweze Ifeanyichukwu, whose collaboration and timely intelligence led to this major operational breakthrough.

“The CP reiterates that land cases are pure civil cases and encourages groups and persons to be patient with the court proceedings rather than resorting to self-help, emphasizing that such actions only lead to avoidable loss of lives and property.

“He further reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across Anambra State, urging the public to continue providing timely and credible information to the Police and other security agencies,” he stated.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2