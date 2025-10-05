‎Troops apprehend 450 terrorists, rescue 180 civilians as military sustains nationwide onslaught‎‎‎

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

‎

‎The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed that troops across various theatres of operation have sustained major gains against terrorists and criminal elements, apprehending 450 suspects, rescuing 180 civilians, and destroying illegal refineries worth over ₦112 million in September.

‎

‎The Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye, disclosed this during the monthly media briefing on military operations held on Friday in Abuja.

‎

‎“Our troops have recorded significant progress in neutralising threats and supporting humanitarian efforts,” Kangye said.

“Accordingly, for the month of September, about 450 terrorists, bandits, extremists and other criminals were arrested, 39 of them surrendered, while 180 civilians were rescued.

Quanlity 63 arms, 4,475 ammunition were recovered, 294 items such as grenades, IED marking materials, handheld radios, motorcycles, vehicles and other items used in perpetrating crimes were also recovered.”

‎

‎Kangye explained that troops under Operation HADIN KAI in the North-East intensified their offensives against Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists, while similar operations in the North-West and North-Central zones resulted in several arrests and recoveries.

‎

‎Highlighting activities in the Niger Delta, the DDMO said troops under Operation DELTA SAFE dismantled large-scale illegal refining operations and disrupted oil theft rings.

‎

‎“Operation DELTA SAFE foiled oil theft worth One Hundred and Twelve Million, One Hundred and Seventy Five Thousand Two Hundred and Twenty Naira (₦112,175,220.00), representing 49,321 litres of crude oil, 6,970 litres of AGO, 1,900 litres of DPK and 1,475 litres of PMS. Forty-one illegal refining sites were also destroyed,” he stated.

‎

‎In the South-East, Kangye noted that troops of Operation UDO KA NMA, neutralised several terrorists and arrested four others, recovering weapons, ammunition, vehicles, and improvised explosive devices in Anambra and Imo States.

‎

‎Reaffirming the Armed Forces’ unwavering resolve to restore peace and stability nationwide, Kangye assured that synergy among the military, security agencies, and hybrid forces would be deepened.

‎

‎“Our gallant troops will continue to sustain offensive operations and intelligence-driven missions until lasting peace is achieved in all troubled parts of Nigeria,” he vowed.

‎

‎He further emphasised the military’s commitment to professionalism and accountability.

‎“We remain fully committed to transparency and the protection of innocent lives,” the DDMO stressed.

