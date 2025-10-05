Tinubu lauds Otti as he commissions 6.7km, Seven other road projects in Aba

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lauded the Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, for restoring the lost glory of Aba, the Enyimba city.

President Tinubu gave the commendation on Friday, at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, shortly after commissioning the 6.7 kilometres, 6-lane dual carriage Port Harcourt road and other roads in Aba including, Ohanku Road, Ndoki Road by East, Ajiwe Street, Pepple’s Road, Gabriel Nwosu, Nkoro and Umuatako Roads.

The President, represented by the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi noted that, through Governor Otti, Abia people have taken back their State as he has restored the lost glory of Abia State.

He appreciated Abians for trooping out en masse to welcome him, “It shows the love you have for our government, for your Governor, and for the infrastructural development taking place in Abia State.

“Since I came by 10 am, we have been commissioning projects. First was the Michael Okpara Auditorium, a legacy project, a beauty to behold, the wonder of recovering the long-abandoned Port Harcourt Road by the construction giant, Julius Berger.

Also Ohanku Road is strongly built and 6 other Roads across Aba, the famous Enyimba City.

“The way and speed your Governor is going, by the end of his remaining five and a half years, the entire State will be fully recovered.

“I commend your Governor very highly. He is a sound economist and a very experienced personality.

I have no doubt, that through him, Abia has recovered her lost glory.

“Governor, I thank you very much, and I commend you for the great work you are doing, and I thank the leaders of Abia State, irrespective of political leanings,” President Tinubu stated.

The President, who said that Abia State is very important in the economic development plans of Nigeria, assured that his government is committed to helping the sub-nationals to develop and deliver good governance to the people.

“I am committed to helping and working with your Governor to ensure that Abia people fully take back their State.

“Let me assure the people of the State that we are committed to helping the sub-nationals.

The removal of fuel subsidies is a monumental project across the country.

“We are witnessing the gains of the removal of subsidy here in Abia State. It is happening in other States of Nigeria,” President Tinubu maintained.

The President highlighted many projects his administration is carrying out in the South East and solicited more support from Nigerians.

In his speech, the Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, said that the road projects commissioned are of great economic and social importance to the Aba business community.

“Our joy is boundless, and for millions of people who live in this city, this day shall remain a background in our memory.

Port Harcourt Road, which at some point mirrored Aba’s regrettable decline, has now returned triumphantly to its place in destiny.

“It is projected that the economic impact of these roads could see the value of Aba’s gross domestic product rise significantly in the medium to long term.

“I have no doubt, that over the next 12 months, the volume of trade between Aba and other business capitals in the country will double,” Governor Otti asserted.

The Governor requested Mr. President to help in the development of a functional rail network in the Southeast and South-South region, as well as exploring how the seaports closest to businesses in the region could be optimised to drive the export of goods.

While responding to a request by Senator Abaribe on the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Governor Otti informed the gathering that he is in talks with Mr. President, assuring that he would be released sooner than later.

“I can assure you that I am engaging with Mr. President and he is favourably disposed to it (releasing of Nnamdi Kanu).

And I’m sure that in no distant future, Nnamdi Kanu will regain his freedom,” Gov. Otti stated.

The Senator representing Abia South senatorial zone, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe, while acknowledging the good projects of Governor Alex Otti, made a case for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by Mr. President, saying that it would calm the nerves and bring lasting peace in the South East.

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu commended Governor Otti for the various projects he carried out in the State and urged him to do more.

While stressing the need for more partnerships between the State and Federal government, which he insists would assist in delivering good governance to the people, Rt. Hon. Kalu said that he has no reason not to identify with the good governance of Governor Otti in Abia State, “I have seen projects carried out by the Governor, and I commend him” Kalu stated.

Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu commended President Tinubu for removing the fuel subsidy, which is making more funds available for Governor Otti to work, and thanked the State Chief Executive for deploying the improved resources to develop the State.

The event, which featured the conferment of a Chieftaincy title of “Ụdọ Kpụ Enyi 1 of Abia State” on President Tinubu by the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, led by its Chairman, Eze Linus Nto Mbah witnessed an outpouring of Love and excitement from the organic crowd both at the venues of commissioning and the stadium, and attracted many dignitaries across the country.

