The SERAS Africa Sustainability Awards 2025 Closes with Record 325 Entries.

The SERAS Africa CSR & Sustainability Awards, the continent’s longest-running and most prestigious sustainability recognition platform, has officially closed entries for its 19th edition, attracting a record 325 applications from organizations across Africa.

This milestone underscores the growing relevance of sustainability as a driver of innovation, responsible business, and inclusive growth across the continent. Since its inception in 2007, The SERAS has consistently set the benchmark for corporate social responsibility and sustainability excellence in Africa, and the 2025 cycle promises to be the most competitive yet.

Themed “Sustainability 2.0: Innovating for Impact and Inclusive Growth”, this year’s edition will spotlight organizations and leaders who are pushing the boundaries of creativity, technology, and strategy to deliver measurable impact in their communities and industries.

The Awards Ceremony will hold on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at the Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. The night will bring together Africa’s leading businesses, policy influencers, thought leaders, and changemakers to celebrate excellence and inspire the next wave of responsible business leadership.

Ahead of the ceremony, field verification exercises are set to commence on 8th -30th of October in East, West, and Southern Africa, where independent assessors will visit project sites and engage stakeholders to validate claims made in the entries. This rigorous process ensures the credibility and integrity that has made The SERAS the gold standard of sustainability awards in Africa.

“This year’s record-breaking entry level is a testament to how far the sustainability movement has come in Africa. It shows that businesses, governments, and non-profits are no longer seeing sustainability as a side initiative, but as a central pillar of growth, competitiveness, and legacy,” said Ken Egbas, Founder, The SERAS CSR Awards Africa.

The 19th edition also marks the countdown to The SERAS’ 20th anniversary in 2026, when the Hall of Fame will be unveiled to recognize: Africa’s 100 Most Sustainable Organizations, Africa’s 50 Top Sustainability Professionals, Africa’s Top 100 Not-for-Profits (SDG 100), and Africa’s 50 Sustainability Changemakers (Institutional Leaders and CEOs).

 

 

