Sixteen Military Officers to face trial for indiscipline, breach of service rules — DHQ

‎ CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed the arrest of sixteen officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for alleged acts of indiscipline and breach of service regulations.

‎

‎A statement issued on Friday by Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, said the officers’ conduct fell short of the standards expected in the military.

‎

‎According to the statement, investigations showed that some of the officers’ grievances were linked to “perceived career stagnation due to repeated failures in promotion examinations,” among other internal issues.

‎

‎“Some of the apprehended officers had already been under jurisdiction for various offences, either awaiting or undergoing trial,” Gusau revealed.

“Their conduct was deemed incompatible with the standards of military service.”

‎

‎He explained that upon conclusion of investigations, the indicted personnel will face full military justice as prescribed by existing laws.

‎

‎“The Armed Forces wishes to assure the general public that these actions are strictly disciplinary in nature and part of routine efforts to maintain order, discipline, and loyalty within the ranks,” he added.

‎

‎Gusau reaffirmed the commitment of the military to professionalism, stating: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not tolerate behaviour that undermines its integrity or threatens its constitutional role under democratic authority.”

