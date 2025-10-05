Phoenix Steel Mills Boosts Productivity Through NDPHC’s Eligible Customer Program

Phoenix Steel Mills has announced significant improvements in productivity, operational efficiency, and energy stability following its participation in the Eligible Customer Program of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

Through the program, Phoenix Steel Mills now enjoys direct access to reliable electricity supply from NDPHC’s generation assets, drastically reducing its reliance on unstable grid supply and costly self-generation alternatives.

According to the company, this intervention has minimized power-related disruptions, reduced operational costs, and enhanced production output—positioning Phoenix Steel Mills to expand its capacity and strengthen its competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director/CEO of NDPHC, Engr. Jennifer Adighije, hailed Phoenix Steel Mills as a success story of the Eligible Customer Program and reaffirmed NDPHC’s commitment to deepening Nigeria’s industrial competitiveness.

“The Eligible Customer framework is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s industrial growth by guaranteeing efficient, reliable, and affordable electricity directly from our plants to businesses. Phoenix Steel Mills is a clear demonstration of how stable power translates into higher productivity, cost savings, and stronger value chains for the economy,” Engr. Adighije said.

Phoenix Steel Mills joins a growing number of industrial players across Nigeria leveraging the NDPHC Eligible Customer Program to unlock efficiency, sustain growth, and drive national economic development.

About NDPHC

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited is a key player in Nigeria’s power sector, established to manage the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP). NDPHC operates generation, transmission, and distribution assets across the country, with a strong mandate to improve electricity access, ensure supply reliability, and support Nigeria’s industrialization through initiatives such as the Eligible Customer Program.

Phoenix Steel Mills Limited is a leading steel manufacturing company in Nigeria, producing high-quality steel products for domestic use and export. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, Phoenix Steel Mills continues to invest in technologies and partnerships that strengthen its role in Nigeria’s industrial growth and global competitiveness.