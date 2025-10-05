PalmPay Rewards First Round of Hustle Grant Beneficiaries With N2 Million

27.5 C
PalmPay, Nigeria’s leading neobank, has unveiled the first set of winners in its Hustle Grant campaign. The campaign is a bold initiative designed to fuel the ambitions of small business owners and entrepreneurs across the country.

Launched on August 28, and running until September 29th, the Hustle Grant is more than just funding; it is PalmPay’s promise to stand beside everyday Nigerians as they transform their hustle into thriving enterprises that create real impact in their communities.

In this first round, four outstanding entrepreneurs emerged from thousands of entries, each receiving N500,000 to scale their dreams. The winners, a prolific community builder in Kebbi State, two budding fashion designers in Lagos and Jos, and a farmer, embody the spirit of resilience and innovation that drives Nigeria’s economy. With this support, they can now take their ideas from the ground up, creating impact that ripples beyond their personal success.

Entrepreneurs across the country continue to submit their entries on social media with the hashtag #PalmPayHustleGrant. From these, the top entries will be shortlisted, with four more winners set to be announced in the final round.

For PalmPay, this initiative is a reflection of its core mission: building tools that don’t just make financial services smarter but make ambitions possible. The Hustle Grant is a platform for turning bold ideas into impact stories, ensuring that Nigerians chasing their dreams have the resources to reach the next level.

As the company celebrates its 6th anniversary, the Hustle Grant reinforces PalmPay’s role as a brand that doesn’t just process transactions but empowers transformation.

For every Nigerian who chooses PalmPay, the brand proves it is more than a digital banking platform, it’s a trusted financial partner committed to their growth.

