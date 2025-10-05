November 8 Anambra Guber: Who will the cap fit amongst 7 candidates

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

With less than one month to the November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, candidates from different political parties are already in a fight to finish with campaigns, wooing the electorate to their side.

These candidates with the sole aim of unseatiing the incumbent Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), who incidentally is seeking re-election.

The candidates include, George Moghalu of the Labour Party, (LP,) John Nwosu, African Democratic Congress,(ADC), Nicholas Ukachukwu, All Progressives Congress, (APC), Paul Chukwuma, Young Progressives Party, (YPP), Jeff Nweke, Action Alliance, (AA), and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

While one stand out in this roll call, few others cut across as pretenders with others trying to announce their presence in the political arena of Anambra State.

The candidates as they stand:

Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo- All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo is a teacher and an economist who became a Professor at the age of 38 years old, when most people were still finding their feet in education, back in the days.

Without doubt, Soludo is a progressive whose ability is not in doubt. His name far precedes him, not just in Anambra State, but in Nigeria and the world at large.

Soludo gained prominence with his consolidation of the banking sector when he served as Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN).

He moved from the banking sector to the murky waters of Anambra State politics in a commando style, but was pushed to the back row on two occasions.

Fate however beckoned on him in 2021 and his party, APGA nominated him to fly its kite, having being convinced that he is the one capable of continuing the ride from his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano to a new Anambra. So far, Soludo stands out as the candidate to beat.

His antecedents and giant strides in the nooks and crannies of the state have not only placed him at the top of the echelon, it has mostly endeared him to Ndi Anambra.

Apart from creating in-roads to the hinterland long forgotten by those before him, he has also improved on the outlook of the state, hitherto creating a more livable and beautiful state capital with social amenities which the state lacked in the past.

Unarguably, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, the incumbent governor of Anambra state has etched his name in gold with his sterling performance and fifty years development plan for the state which he has kicked off, hence he stands tall above other candidates and remains a candidate to beat come November 8, 2025.

Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu- All Progressives Congress (APC)

Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu is not a new name in Anambra politics, but some see him as a serial contender who may not have much to offer the state, or sustaining what is already on ground in terms of development.

His emergence as the flag bearer for the All Progressives Congress, APC was seen as highly controversial, but despite that and the court case brought against him by one of the aspirants, Val Ozigbo, Ukachukwu has cocked his bottle with his recognition as the party’s candidate by both the national leadership of his party and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is the party’s leader.

However, though the president is of the same political affiliation with him, there’s a general belief that he may stay neutral and not interfere in the election because of his long term friendship with Soludo.

Recall his statement when he visited Anambra, “We are Progressives and Progressives work together.

You have been my friend for a long time and you will continue to be my friend”. Another obstacle Ukachukwu may face is the fact that Anambra is an APGA state running for over a decade. Also, the recent drama over debt that was largely celebrated on social media may have also set the clock back for him.

However, his ticket with Uche Ekwunife is believed will give him in-roads in the election.

GEORGE MOGHALU: LABOUR PARTY (LP)

Muoghalu, not a rookie in the political contest of Anambra State, but his emergence as Labour Party, LP remains an issue, yet to be resolved.

Recall that recently, court ordered him to stop parading himself as LP Governorship candidate, even as Jude Umennajiego continue to lay claims to being the party’s flag bearer.

Same with other political parties who see him as a joker who is not in the run for the November 8 contest. While Moghalu is recognized by INEC as the candidate, Umennajiego is relying on the recent judgement of the Supreme Court, which affirmed the Senator Nenadi Usman-led caretaker executive of the party pull the carpet under Moghalu. While both men lay claims to the ticket, it is almost clear that the Labour Party force ignited by its former presidential candidate, Peter Obi which was the attraction has fizzled out. At this point, it’s unclear if Obi will throw his weight behind the party’s flag bearer as he appears more interested in clearing his way to pick the presidential ticket of tye coalition party. Moughalu is not a kindergarten in the politics of the state but his strength is yet to be tested as he is yet to win any political contest in the state.

SIR PAUL CHUKWUMA: YOUNG PROGRESSIVES PARTY (YPP)

Chukwuma is a newbie in the political contest of Anambra State and barely known, hence, he is not seen as a strong contender.

He has no doubt, stylishly announced his presence with criticisms of the incumbent governor, Soludo, but his strength is perceived as not strong enough to contend with neither his force, talk more of ousting him.

Sir Paul Chukwuma is the candidate of the YPP, but Until a day to the APC primary election, he was a big force to reckon with in APC and was very well favored for the ticket of the party.

Apart from being well known as a party man that has held several positions in the APC, including National Auditor, Director General of campaigns for Senator Andy Uba, and a major financier of the party in Anambra State, his exit from the party led to a tsunami with a significant number of APC members dumping the party to join his YPP train.

He hitherto inherited the structure already built by late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. Despite his followership, there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel

JOHN NWOSU:: AFRICAN DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (ADC)

Businessman and founder of ICT based company, Jetlink Limited, Nwosu appears refined with a lot of ideas that may not see the light of the day because he is totally a new face in the political chess board of Anambra politics.

He first signed on with the Labour Party, LP but due to power play, he dumped the party for the ADC where he picked the ticket of ADC through substitution.

Nwosu has severally prided himself as the one that holds the key to ending insecurity in the state through technology, if given the mandate.

His choice of ADC is strategic, especially with the ongoing talks of alliance, and if the coalition works, top politicians across the country who are involved in the alliance may join forces to boost his chance.

However, people are of the opinion that though he comes off as one that will steer Anambra’s ship to a glorious dock, his name is not yet well known in the state to be able to defeat the incumbent governor, Soludo.

Ozo Jeff Nweke: ACTION ALLIANCE (AA)

Property magnate and security expert who has a security outfit to his name, Ozo Jeff Nweke, an indigene of Awka is considered highly controversial.

Despite the odds of standing trial for the alleged disappearance of a businessman, Mr Benjamin Ezemma, also known as Big Ben, Nweke deemed it necessary to announce himself on the political stage asca son of the soil.

Though he said, during his declaration, that he is in the race to win, he doesn’t have the clout or followership to pull the strings for acwin come November 8, 2025

Jude Ezenwafor: PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP)

At the moment, PDP has totally lost its grip on the Anambra electorate, but Ezenwafor chose to take the bull by the horns when party members with clout failed to come out to fill the gap for the party.

However, above all the big names in the Ezenwafor is not well known. Similarly, the cancer eating may pose a clog in the wheel of his visibility.

There is also a rumour making the roundbthat he was shot in the leg and is currently nursing his wounds, hence Anambra people have not seen the best of him in campaigns.

Though he was earlier touted to be holding the ticket for a big fish, that story didnt see the light of the day.

So far, Ezenwafor has his name to the party’s ticket but appears stuck with it as nothing seems to be happening on his side.

For now, PDP is in the line up for the November 8 race but not a contender.