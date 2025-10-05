Nigeria will break if Tinubu fails to win 2027 Presidential election- Mazi Nkemjika, APC Chieftain

Amaechi Oleka

Mazi Godwin O.C. Nkemjika , former Chairman, defunct National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP) Anambra State Chapter, is a Analyst, and an APC Chieftain. In this interview with AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE, Nkemjika also a seasoned broadcaster bares his mind on Peter Obi, Tinubu and 2027 presidential election, Soludo performances ,Anambra November 8 election and chances of the candidates, why Obiano scored highest votes to return for second tenure, among other issues. Excerpts.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been under verbal attack for campaigning for his reelection in 2027 instead of addressing the hard economic realities of the day. What have you to say on this early campaigning?

President Tinubu is not the person allegedly campaigning for his re- election come 2027. People, supporters of the President, people who know what Tinubu means for Nigeria are doing that. President Tinubu means well for Nigeria that is why people want him back as president come 2027.

Peter Obi and President Tinubu did well in their respective states as governors. Given alleged poor performance of the APC led Federal Government under President Tinubu how do you see the chances of these aspirants come 2027.

Peter Obi cannot win 2027 Presidential election for obvious reasons. Coalition opposition groups clamouring to remove Tinubu cannot do that. Coalition has no political structures in any state of the federation. Its just a group without a structure wanting to unseat an incumbent president. Peter Obi cannot defeat Tinubu because he has no structures on ground. He is campaigning for Muoghalu. Muoghalu is a candidate of the LP for Anambra governorship election. But coalition cannot beat the almighty APC. Tinubu stands a better chance of winning the 2027 presidential election. His achievements are there to attest for him.

What are president Tinubu’s achievements?

Tinubu has been the best president so far. If Tinubu fails to go for a second tenure Nigeria would allegedly split. Nigeria would split into four nations namely Biafra, Oduduwa, Arewa and Middle Belt because Nigerians would feel disappointed and want to go their separate ways. Tinubu has been able to achieve a commendable reduction in Nigeria’s debt burden. He has been able to pay off two- third of debt acquired by former President Buhari through incessant borrowing. It is expected that president Tinubu would completely pay off all debts before his first tenure expires. It is also expected that through president Tinubu’s positive policies the price of fuel would fall to forty-five naira per litre before the expiration of his first tenure. President Tinubu has performed extremely well. Forget about detractors.

How do you look at the chances of candidates for Anambra governorship election.?

According to public opinion, there are three candidates for the governorship election in Anambra, namely Nicholas Ukachukwu of the APC, George Muoghalu of LP and incumbent governor Soludo of APGA. But among them all, Ukachukwu stands above others followed by Muoghalu of LP. The people would likely go for Ukachukwu not Soludo.

It is correct to say that given the zoning system in Anambra, the people would vote Soludo to enable him complete his second term so that Anambra Central doesn’t miss out. What is your reaction?

No. Former Governor Nwabueze Ngige spent only one term, he is from Anambra Central. Mbadinuju was from Anambra South. He spent only one term. So Soludo from Anambra South will spend only one term. Ngige did not complete his term. He was betrayed. He was allegedly betrayed by the Ubas who made him governor.

Despite alleged poor performance rating of Phillips Consulting Limited, it is believed that Governor Soludo’s high performance would return him for a second term of four years. What have you to say?

Governor Soludo has allegedly failed in many areas. In security, he failed. Every security apparatus has collapsed under him. Nothing is working. There are no industries for the youths’ to work in. The One-Youth- 2-Skills Programme is a failure because there are no industries for the youths to work in. He also got it wrongly on the native doctors.( Ezewanyi and dibias) Like Mbadinuju who was a failure in terms of security , Soludo was a failure he brought OCHA brigade and Ndi aka do ( the pestle handlers who had allegedly committed human rights abuses under him. Mbadinuju brought Bakassi Boys to fight insecurity and in the process he failed. Where are industries in the communities there are none. I will say that APGA is a failure.

How do you mean?

Since the reign of APGA starting from Peter Obi to Obiano and to Soludo, APGA has not done well. None of the APGA governors did well. If am to rate them, I would score Peter Obi 45 percent, Obiano 30 percent and Soludo 5 percent. This is because Peter Obi allegedly gave us the wrong person and the wrong person gave us the worst.

Former Governor Obiano scored highest number of votes in the twenty-one local government areas in Anambra State to be returned for the second term, according to INEC , because he did well as governor in his first tenure. What have you to say?

Apart from Airport, there was nothing else done by Obiano. Obiano scored twenty-one over twenty-one because some political parties were allegedly bought over to support his second term bid. There were about seventeen political parties including my defunct party, National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP) which I was its State chairman. The deal was done underground. We left the venue at 9pm.

Each of the parties received nine million naira. We all withdrew from the race twenty-four hours to the election. That was why Obiano scored twenty-one over twenty-one during his second term election. He gave each of us nine million naira .

Is that one of the reasons INEC deregistered NDLP?

No. INEC deregistered political parties that did not win any election in any state of the federation. If given the opportunity to support APGA and vote Soludo as, allegedly, in the case of Obiano, will you grab the opportunity and dump APC?

Soludo allegedly betrayed us . He is a professor. He doesn’t take advice. Nobody advises a professor because he knows it all.