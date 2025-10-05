NDDC Commissions Youth Corps Members’ Lodge in Bayelsa

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has handed over a fully furnished 10-room Corps Members’ Lodge to the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in Ammasoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Speaking during the commissioning and handover ceremony, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, described the project as part of the Commission’s corporate social responsibility.

Ogbuku, who was represented by the NDDC Bayelsa Director, Engr. Godknows Alamieyeseigha, explained that the project was aimed at providing decent accommodation for corps members to enhance their effective service delivery to host communities.

He stated that similar projects will also be replicated in other communities across the state and appealed to the corps members to continue being law-abiding citizens and ensure that the lodge was well-maintained.

The State Coordinator of the NYSC in Bayelsa State, Mrs. Obiageli Okpalifo, appreciated the NDDC for constructing a lodge for corps members in the community and appealed for the construction of a solar-powered water borehole at the NYSC Orientation Camp, as well as the provision of security at the corps members’ lodge.

Okpalifo, who led the NYSC management team and Corps Members to witness the commissioning and handover ceremony, expressed gratitude to the NDDC for embarking on such a landmark project. She noted that the lodge would motivate Corps Members to deliver improved service to their host communities.

The State Coordinator also conveyed the appreciation of the NYSC Director, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, to the NDDC management and assured them that the facility would be properly maintained.

She thanked the host community for providing a peaceful environment for the project, while urging the traditional ruler, the youth leaders, and the Police to ensure maximum security for both the lodge and the corps members.

In his remarks, the Traditional Ruler of Ammasoma Kingdom, Chief Akedesuo Goodwill, expressed appreciation to the NDDC for completing the project and appealed to the corps members to ensure the facilities were well-maintained.