MOMAS Group Chairman inaugurates landmark Artificial Intelligence, Digital Engineering College at Summit University, Offa

In a significant stride for Nigeria’s technological education and innovation, Engr. (Dr.) Kola Balogun, Chairman of MOMAS Group, recently visited Summit University, Offa (SUN, Offa), Kwara State, to inspect the newly commissioned Kola Balogun College of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Engineering (KBCOAIDE) complex.

This state-of-the-art facility, generously donated by Engr. (Dr.) Balogun, represents a groundbreaking investment in the advancement of Artificial Intelligence, Drone Technology, and STEM education across Nigeria.

Accompanying Engr. (Dr.) Balogun on the inspection tour was Air Vice Marshal AbdulGaniyu Olabisi (Rtd), a distinguished defense technology expert, along with senior officials from One Innovation Hub (ONEIH), Offa.

The delegation received a warm welcome from Summit University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abiodun Musa Aibinu; Acting Registrar, Mallam Mustapha Abayomi Kadiri; as well as the university’s Deans and Heads of Departments.

This visit highlights the strengthening partnership between MOMAS Group and Summit University, geared toward fostering innovation in cutting-edge technologies and enhancing youth capacity in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The collaboration aims to elevate Summit University as one of Nigeria’s premier centers for applied technological research and education.

Named in honour of Engr. (Dr.) Balogun’s visionary leadership and dedication to national technological progress, KBCOAIDE is equipped to provide students with hands-on, industry-relevant skills.

Facilities include drone simulation rooms, drone assembly bays, digital fabrication laboratories, and a Printed Circuit Board (PCB) production unit—underscoring Nigeria’s commitment to digital transformation and technological self-reliance.

Speaking during the visit, Engr. (Dr.) Balogun expressed his satisfaction with the project’s progress, stating,

“This college embodies our steadfast commitment to empowering Nigerian youth with the skills necessary to tackle future challenges in energy, security, and drone technology.

“It is about building human capacity for a sustainable future.”

Air Vice Marshal AbdulGaniyu Olabisi (Rtd) applauded the initiative, emphasizing that integrating drone technology into university curricula will deliver critical solutions for national security, agriculture, and disaster management.

MOMAS Group, a leading indigenous conglomerate with strong footprints in energy solutions and defense manufacturing through subsidiaries such as MEMCOL and EPAIL, has played a pivotal role in advancing Summit University’s technological capabilities.

Recently, the company organized intensive drone pilot training programs for university lecturers and local community members, both domestically and internationally.

Additionally, ten specialists in PCB production have graduated from the company’s training center in recent months.

Professor Abiodun Musa Aibinu, Vice-Chancellor of Summit University, described the initiative as transformational, praising MOMAS Group’s generosity for significantly enhancing the university’s academic and research capacities.

He noted, “MOMAS Group’s vision and commitment have expanded our ability to produce world-class innovators and inventors.

“With the introduction of a specialization in drone technology, Summit University will soon be awarding accredited Bachelor’s degrees and certifications for certified drone pilots.

“This partnership is truly a game-changer for higher education in Nigeria.”

Professor Aibinu further revealed that upon full completion of the laboratories and training centers, KBCOAIDE will position Summit University as a national beacon of innovation in Unmanned Aerial and Ground Vehicle Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Engineering.

He also commended Engr. (Dr.) Balogun’s collaboration with the ONEIH–Kola Balogun Technology Centre (OKBTC), assuring that this partnership will transform the Offa community into a hub of technological excellence.

The university is committed to ensuring these facilities empower the youth of Kwara State and prepare them for future opportunities.

As Engr. (Dr.) Balogun aptly concluded,

“We are not just building a college; we are building Nigeria’s future.”

The Vice-Chancellor encouraged parents and guardians to seize the opportunity presented by these new facilities and enroll their children in the innovative programs offered by the university.

Scholarships from philanthropists and the institution’s proprietors, the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, further support these educational initiatives.

The Department of Information and Communication Engineering at Summit University continues to lead as Nigeria’s national hub for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technology, living up to its promise of excellence and innovation.