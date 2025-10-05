Independence: Former  Imo Deputy Governor Calls For Sober Reflection 

From Victor Duruamaku Oowerri

Former Deputy Governor, Imo

State, Prince Eze Madumere wants Nigerians to keep hope alive, reflect on a better tomorrow

He also urged them to contribute their quota, for the continuous growth and sustainability of the nation.

The former Deputy Governor made the call in a statement made available to the media in Owerri thursday

He said, “This is our country, and we must contribute our quota by playing positive roles in repositioning the socioeconomic, socio cultural, infrastructural and peaceful disposition for building egalitarian society for all citizenry. ”

” we must reflect deeply, on Nigeria’s 65 years of nationhood,”

He described the journey so far as “full of resilience in the face of challenges.” Pointing out out that ” that we must continue to strive and work hard for a greater future of our yearnings and aspirations through bringing out our ingenuity

“The time to set up this mechanism is now, look forward, rejig and reengineer our financial base is now and be futuristic build equitable and egalitarian society for the incoming generation.”

He acknowledged that the nation has gone through many trials and emphasised that Nigerians must not lose faith in their collective ability to rebuild and reposition the country

Madumere urged the people to draw strength from history and confront present realities with courage and unity of purpose.

Reflecting on our history Prince Madumere emphasized, “Sixty-five years ago, which seems like yesterday, we lifted the flag of freedom and declared ourselves a sovereign nation. That moment was not just memorable, it enthroned the end of colonial rule; it was the beginning of our responsibility to build a nation worthy of our yearnings and aspirations”.

“Today, we look forward with mixed feelings and gratitude to God for assisting us navigate through the storm of life with courage and hope”.

He said, “Our rural communities are restless under the grip of insecurity. Our youths are losing hope to unemployment. Inflation has eroded the dignity of honest earnings, while factories close and businesses relocate. We must take urgent action to remedy the situation.”

Prince Madumere called for the reinvigoration and rejuvination of industries, equitable and viable support for small and medium-scale businesses, and conducive atmosphere where investments are sustainable.

He advocated for total and holistic human capital development and the development of skills set and equipping the youths with relevant technical skills in technology, agriculture, innovation, and the creative fields.

Prince Madumere called on Nigerians to use the lessons of the past as a way to embrace the future with courage

enthusiasm, re-create informed choices through the “Journey of Grace” as a new Imo is possible.