Governor Peter Mbah in September 2025: A rendezvous of progress and partnerships

This piece chronicles the Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s September engagements, capturing not just the events themselves but also the wider significance they hold for Ndi Enugu and beyond.

September in Enugu was a canvas on which Governor Peter Mbah painted strokes of diplomacy, development, and determined steps of progress. The Governor’s calendar was marked by high-level meetings, symbolic encounters, diaspora partnerships, and bold policy pronouncements. All of this easily weave into a narrative of transformation and progressive leadership of the Governor whose words are always matched with action and vision with measurable outcomes.

Diaspora Philanthropy:

The month began with a powerful reminder that the heartbeat of Enugu resonates far beyond her borders. Dr. Shola Agboola, founder of the SAGA Foundation Inc. in Canada, donated critical medical supplies to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH). Governor Mbah, in receiving the gift, emphasized that it was more than charity; it was a reaffirmation of the unbroken bond between the diaspora and the homeland. In his words, healthcare is not a luxury but a right, and this gesture aligned with his administration’s vision of providing world-class healthcare to every citizen in the state. Governor Mbah threw an invitation for more diaspora groups to join hands in building a healthier and more prosperous Enugu. In a time when healthcare systems across Africa strain under limited resources, partnerships like these underscore the power of global solidarity.

Youth Empowerment and Industrial Skills:

In the month of September, the Governor’s attention shifted seamlessly to industry and youth development through capacity building. In Enugu, he welcomed Mr. Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), and his team. Their discussions revolved around equipping Enugu’s youths with technical skills that will power tomorrow’s industries. For a Governor who envisions Enugu’s economy leaping from $4.4 billion to $30 billion in six years, such collaborations are not optional; they are absolutely foundational.

By engaging NADDC, Mbah is positioning Enugu both as a hub for commerce and also as a breeding ground for a skilled workforce that can sustain industrialization.

Engaging the Grassroots: Achi Clan Stakeholders.

Achi Clan in Orji River Local Government Area, with its 13 autonomous communities, had their moment in the September spotlight. Their stakeholders met with the Governor in a gathering that reflected the democratic spirit of his leadership. The Governor’s message was simple but profound: “No community will be left behind.” By nurturing such relationships, Mbah is embedding inclusiveness into the state’s transformation agenda. The Achi people, in turn, pledged their support, reinforcing the Governor’s claim that his vision enjoys grassroots legitimacy.

Sports Diplomacy: Kenneth Omeruo’s Grassroots Football Dream.

Football, the unifying passion of Nigeria, also entered the month’s diary. Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo, OON, visited the Governor with Rangers International FC’s General Manager, Amobi Ezeaku. Omeruo unveiled his scouting initiative to discover and nurture football talents across Enugu and the South-East. The Governor applauded the vision, pledging the State Government’s support. For Mbah, grassroots sports development is a tool for youth engagement, talent harnessing, and social pride. His commitment to Rangers International FC is a testimony that Enugu’s sporting legacy will not only endure but expand.

Selling Enugu to the World: Address at the NBCC.

Perhaps the most significant highlight of September was Governor Mbah’s address at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) in Lagos, under their prestigious “Meet the Governor Series.” With poise and data-driven conviction, Mbah presented Enugu as a state not just waiting for opportunities but already on the move.

He declared that Enugu’s coal, premium in quality, with less than 0.5% sulphur, will not be treated as a stranded asset. With a target of generating at least 1,000MW of electricity, Mbah placed energy at the center of Enugu’s industrial future. Security, he noted, has been strengthened with investments that reduced crime rates by over 80%. This makes Enugu not only attractive for tourism but also for serious business investments.

The Governor painted a picture of Enugu as a global destination:

* An International Conference Centre already tested by hosting 20,000 NBA delegates.

* A 5-star ICC Hotel nearing completion.

* The upcoming Cross of Hope monument, designed as a religious tourism landmark.

* Enugu Air’s rapid expansion, with six more aircraft arriving before Christmas.

* Four branded hotels scheduled for completion next year.

* An ambitious target to attract three million visitors annually.

This was not rhetoric; it was a roadmap for turning Enugu into a $30 billion economy. The Governor’s presentation underscored a key message: “Enugu is open, Enugu is ready, Enugu is on the move.”

Federal Roads and Oversight:

Infrastructure is a backbone of economic expansion, and in September, the Governor hosted the Joint National Assembly Committee on Works, led by Hon. Akin Alabi. Their oversight of federal road projects in Enugu came with commendations for the Governor’s support to contractors and the enabling environment created.

Yet Mbah did not mince words. He urged the lawmakers to push for faster work on the Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Makurdi expressways, arteries vital to commerce and connectivity. His readiness to clear bottlenecks, be they rights of way, compensation, or security, was a sign of leadership that prioritizes results over excuses.

Diplomacy with Côte d’Ivoire:

September also welcomed international diplomacy. The Governor received His Excellency Kalilou Traoré, Ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire to Nigeria, who toured Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing facilities with Chief Innocent Chukwuma. The visit spotlighted Enugu as a budding hub of African industrial cooperation. Côte d’Ivoire’s interest in deepening economic ties with Enugu reflected the Governor’s broader vision of making Enugu an investment destination, not just nationally, but across the continent.

Strategic partnerships like these are critical pathways in the Governor’s pursuit of exponential GDP growth.

Honouring Bishop Emeritus Francis Emmanuel Okobo:

In Nsukka, the Governor joined thousands of mourners at the funeral of Bishop Emeritus Francis Emmanuel Ogbonna Okobo.

Mbah paid glowing tribute to the late cleric, describing him as a shepherd, teacher, and builder of communities. He pledged that in his administration, the Bishop’s legacy will live on through education, healthcare, and service to humanity.

Business Partnerships: NSCCIMA and Afia TV:

September also saw Governor Mbah strengthening ties with the business and creative communities. He hosted the Nsukka Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NSCCIMA), where discussions centered on unlocking Enugu’s economic potential through private-sector partnerships. He later received Chief Emeka Mba, MD of Afia TV, whose media outfit has become a vibrant platform for South-East stories and culture. Mbah praised Afia’s growth and pledged government’s support for the creative economy, highlighting it as a pillar of Enugu’s emerging identity.

Together, these meetings underscored the Governor’s multi-sector approach, seeing commerce, media, and culture as interconnected drivers of growth.

Conclusion

As the month of September winded down, all of this wonderful engagements were a coherent narrative that our state is on the rise. Diaspora philanthropy, youth empowerment, grassroots inclusion, global promotion, infrastructure oversight, and international diplomacy have become regular occurrences in this administration.

With Governor Peter Mbah on the saddle of leadership, Enugu is no longer a sleeping coal city but a rising state, reclaiming its place as a hub of enterprise, culture, and opportunity.

Ndi Enugu,

Tomorrow is Here!

Prince Ekene Nwanjoku writes from Enugu