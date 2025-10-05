Former IGP Arase A Humble Servant – Gov Diri

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has described the late retired Inspector General of Police, Dr. Solomon Arase, as a distinguished officer who exemplified the virtues of humility, compassion and hard work in his service to the country.

Senator Diri stated this on Friday at the funeral mass in honour of Arase at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Benin, the Edo State capital.

Arase, who was appointed IGP by former President Goodluck Jonathan, served between 2015 and 2016 and passed on in August this year at the age of 69.

Speaking as Chairman of the South South Governors Forum, the Bayelsa governor paid glowing tributes to the late IGP, stating that by dint of hard work and service rose through the ranks to the pinnacle of his career.

He said: “We have lost a great officer in Arase, who we thought could have been of greater service not only to Edo State but the South South region and indeed to Nigeria after he retired as IGP. We all grieve but at the appointed time, no matter the position we occupy, we will all lie in state like our brother, father and friend here today.

“For me, moments such as these are humbling. So we should all be humbled and continue to give service to our country and states to the best of our abilities. We will always be remembered by what we have done.

“Today, we remember Arase and his good deeds in service of his country as a police man from the beginning to the zenith of his profession. His relationship with the rest of society was marked with humility and spreading love wherever he went.”

In his remarks, son of the deceased, Victor Arase, expressed gratitude to the Bayelsa governor and his Edo counterpart as well as all those who identified with the Arase family in its moment of grief.

Dignitaries in attendance included the Governor of Edo State, who was represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede represented by Commander, Nigerian Army Training and Doctrine Command, Maj-Gen. Kelvin Aligbe.

Others were Commissioners of Police across the country, DIGs, AIGs and other senior police officers among other top government functionaries.