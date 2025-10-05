Ecobank Nigeria launches upgraded Mobile App for faster, simpler banking experience

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Ecobank Nigeria launched its upgraded mobile app, delivering a faster, smarter, and simpler banking experience for customers nationwide.

This launch marks a significant step in Ecobank’s commitment to digital innovation and financial empowerment.

The newly enhanced mobile app features a modern design and improved functionalities, including advanced facial recognition, seamless bill payments, airtime top-ups, and QR code payments, all tailored to make banking more convenient for customers on the go.

In his comment, Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria said “These new features make smart banking effortless for our customers using their smartphones.

“The new mobile app leverages digital technology to offer real convenience, security, and flexibility, enabling individuals to manage their finances with ease,” he said.

Also speaking, Kola Adeleke, Executive Director, Commercial and Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, explained that “the upgraded app comes with account opening, cardless onboarding; end-to-end card management for card request, activation, PIN change, block and unblock account; end-to-end profile management; dormant account reactivation and live monitoring of foreign exchange rates”.

“This app is not just a digital tool; it represents how we want to engage with our customers. Our goal is to make banking faster, smarter, and simpler for our customers,” he added.

The upgraded Ecobank Mobile App is now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

With this launch, Ecobank reinforces its leadership in digital banking innovation across Africa, building on its legacy as a connected, accessible, and forward-thinking bank.

