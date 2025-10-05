27.5 C
Lagos
October 5, 2025
Trending now

NDDC Commissions Youth Corps Members’ Lodge in Bayelsa

Ecobank Nigeria launches upgraded Mobile App for faster, simpler banking experience

PalmPay Rewards First Round of Hustle Grant Beneficiaries With N2 Million

The SERAS Africa Sustainability Awards 2025 Closes with Record 325 Entries.

Arthur Eze to Chair ₦50bn MSME Fund as South East Prepares for…

Renaissance unveils continental strategy at Africa Energy Week

Seplat Energy Ties Africa’s Prosperity to Domestic Gas Development

MOMAS Group Chairman inaugurates landmark Artificial Intelligence, Digital Engineering College at Summit…

Phoenix Steel Mills Boosts Productivity Through NDPHC’s Eligible Customer Program

Two more suspects arrested in Anambra over beheading of a 69 yr-…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

Ecobank Nigeria launches upgraded Mobile App for faster, simpler banking experience

by Peter Anayo080

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Ecobank Nigeria launched its upgraded mobile app, delivering a faster, smarter, and simpler banking experience for customers nationwide.

This launch marks a significant step in Ecobank’s commitment to digital innovation and financial empowerment.

The newly enhanced mobile app features a modern design and improved functionalities, including advanced facial recognition, seamless bill payments, airtime top-ups, and QR code payments, all tailored to make banking more convenient for customers on the go.

In his comment, Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria said “These new features make smart banking effortless for our customers using their smartphones.

“The new mobile app leverages digital technology to offer real convenience, security, and flexibility, enabling individuals to manage their finances with ease,” he said.

Also speaking, Kola Adeleke, Executive Director, Commercial and Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, explained that “the upgraded app comes with account opening, cardless onboarding; end-to-end card management for card request, activation, PIN change, block and unblock account; end-to-end profile management; dormant account reactivation and live monitoring of foreign exchange rates”.

“This app is not just a digital tool; it represents how we want to engage with our customers. Our goal is to make banking faster, smarter, and simpler for our customers,” he added.

The upgraded Ecobank Mobile App is now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

With this launch, Ecobank reinforces its leadership in digital banking innovation across Africa, building on its legacy as a connected, accessible, and forward-thinking bank.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Diaspora community leader says Nigerians, businesses in Ghana safe, secure

Peter Anayo

Access Bank raises N351bn in Rights Offer

Peter Anayo

FG has adequate budgetary provisions to meet foreign, local debt obligations – DMO

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO