“Dangote Group Leads Coastal Restoration Drive in Lagos”

The Dangote Group has been hailed for its leading role in environmental sustainability as the company took centre stage at the E1GP Lagos Mangrove Restoration Programme held at the Eko Park Mangrove Sanctuary, Lagos.

The event, which brought together top government officials, traditional rulers, community leaders, corporate sponsors, and international partners, was aimed at combating climate change and restoring Lagos’ fast-depleting mangroves.

Representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Sam Egube, who chairs the Local Organising Committee of the E1GP Lagos programme, said coastal restoration must be seen as a collective responsibility.

“This coastal restoration will restore communities. Mangroves represent a natural fightback, a nature-based solution to climate change. Together, we can create a Lagos that is greener, stronger, more resilient, and better prepared for the challenges ahead,” he said.

Speakers at the event described mangroves as the “lungs of the earth” and underscored their importance as natural carbon sinks, shoreline protectors, and habitats for biodiversity. They lamented the depletion of mangroves in Nigeria, stressing that the establishment of the Eko Park Mangrove Sanctuary, which covers four acres, is a vital step in reversing the trend through conservation, research, and restoration.

The Dangote Group’s contribution was among the most celebrated, as the company endowed the sanctuary with 10,000 mangroves. Speaking on behalf of the group, Dr. James Adenuga said:

“This is a very symbolic, community-driven initiative. We are glad to be part of it because it is happening just a stone’s throw from our refinery and fertilizer plant. We hope other organizations will follow this example.”

Traditional leaders, including the Baale of the host community, lauded the initiative, describing mangroves as lifelines that provide food, medicine, and coastal protection for generations.

Guests at the event were also treated to a tour of facilities at the sanctuary, including the African Mangrove Museum and the Plank Walkway, designed as a three-kilometre stretch similar to the popular Lekki Conservation Centre. The sanctuary is expected to officially open to the public in December 2025.

In a bid to further promote environmental innovation, the event also marked the launch of the world’s first Electric Boat Race, which Lagos will host under the E1GP programme. This will be followed by the Africa Blue Economy Summit, positioning Lagos as a hub for sustainable development.

The programme climaxed with a symbolic mangrove planting exercise, where participants adopted and tagged trees to monitor their growth.

The day’s activities, stakeholders agreed, underscored one message: while several organisations are involved in mangrove conservation, the leadership and example of the Dangote Group stand out as a model of corporate responsibility.

By investing in nature-based climate solutions and supporting restoration projects close to its refinery, the Group has demonstrated that environmental protection is not just the duty of government but a shared commitment for the future of Lagos and Africa.