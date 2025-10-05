Arthur Eze to Chair ₦50bn MSME Fund as South East Prepares for Economic Rebirth

Billionaire oil magnate Prince (Engr.) Arthur Eze will chair the launch of a ₦50 billion MSME Fund as the South East prepares for its most prominent economic summit yet. The three-day South East Business and Investment Summit (SEBIS 2.0), set for November 26–28, 2025, in Enugu, is being billed as a turning point to remake the region into Nigeria’s next economic powerhouse.

Themed “Remaking the South East as Economic Powerhouse,” the summit is framed as more than another ceremonial gathering. According to the Executive Secretary of SEBIS, Dr Ifedi Okwenna, the summit “is a practical blueprint to unlock the region’s economic potential through bold initiatives, strategic partnerships, and measurable outcomes”.

SEBIS 2.0 will feature a three-day conference complemented by a seven-city nationwide investment roadshow and town hall series, designed to galvanise grassroots participation and attract diaspora investors. Organisers project between 2,000 and 3,000 in-person delegates and up to 10,000 digital participants, making it one of the largest economic gatherings in the region’s history.

Okwenna described SEBIS 2.0 as “the region’s moment to showcase its potential and attract sustainable investments. We call on entrepreneurs, investors, and stakeholders across Nigeria and the diaspora to prepare to be there in person.”

The MSME Fund is considered the summit’s most ambitious intervention. By targeting youth and women, the initiative seeks to empower demographics often excluded from mainstream economic opportunities but recognised as key drivers of innovation and resilience. Analysts say that if transparently managed, the fund could stimulate thousands of start-ups, generate jobs, and accelerate inclusive growth across the South East.

Another highlight is the presentation of over ₦100 billion worth of bankable projects spanning infrastructure, housing, agriculture, energy, logistics, fintech, sports, security, and the creative economy. Unlike the traditional summit model that ends with lofty communiqués, SEBIS 2.0 promises executable ventures that investors can engage with immediately.

SEBIS 2.0 will launch the SEBIS 2025 Documentary and Economic Impact Report to reinforce credibility. This move underscores a commitment to institutional memory and measurable results. In a country where summits often fade into irrelevance, it signals an intent to ensure SEBIS remains a living platform rather than a one-off event.

The summit will also feature the Eminent Business Leaders Awards, which recognise entrepreneurs who have built sustainable enterprises. Organisers insist the recognition goes beyond pageantry and is designed to inspire a new generation of leaders at a time when society urgently needs models of integrity, innovation, and resilience.

One of SEBIS 2.0’s strongest selling points is the calibre of leadership driving it. The Chief Host is His Excellency, Dr Peter Mbah, Governor of Enugu State. Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, OFR, MON, pharmacist, industrialist, and policy advocate, will serve as Summit Chairman, while Prince Arthur Eze will headline the Grand Business Dinner.

This rare convergence of political authority, professional expertise, and private wealth has been described as a strategic alignment seldom seen in Nigeria’s economic discourse. Observers note that if sustained beyond the summit, such a coalition could reposition the South East as a regional hub and a credible national economy player.

For decades, the South East has been celebrated for its entrepreneurial resilience but constrained by under-leveraged opportunities, infrastructural gaps, and inconsistent policy support. SEBIS 2.0 seeks to change this narrative by combining fresh funding, practical projects, accountability mechanisms, and elite partnerships.

The organisers are keen to distinguish this summit from the countless “talk shops” that populate Nigeria’s economic calendar. “The difference this time is execution,” Okwenna stressed. “Investors will not just hear promises; they will see opportunities.”

Expectations are high, but so too are the stakes. With Nigeria grappling with economic headwinds, insecurity, and declining investor confidence, SEBIS 2.0 will be closely watched as a litmus test for whether the South East can turn its entrepreneurial energy into scalable, investable ventures. As the countdown continues, one thing is clear: the South East prepares to step decisively into the national and global investment spotlight.