Soludo administration places high priority on sports because of its diverse benefits- Deputy Gov Onyeka Ibezim

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, has described sports development as having diverse benefits, ranging from physical fitness, youth empowerment, social cohesion and security building, hence Soludo’s administration placed high priority on it.

Ibezim who made the statement during an evening parley with members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Anambra State Chapter at the Light House in Awka said that the government of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo will leverage the sports sector for economic prosperity by consistently discovering of talents for export

He urged SWAN to also help in developing other sports, as, according to them, priority football has been given over time.

The Deputy Governor said, “Sports writers play a critical role in this regard and that is why I must commend you for what you are doing, because sports are good for fitness and unity and we can address a lot of social vices through sports.

“My appeal to you is to endeavour to report beyond football because football appears to be the major focus whenever sports are mentioned.

Develop other sports by giving them the attention you give to football.”He further hailed members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Anambra Chapter for their contributions to the progress of the state, saying that Sports Writers have helped to spotlight the sports sector positively through their responsible reportage in spite of the shortcomings.

Earlier in his remarks, the state Chairman, Chimezie Anaso, commended Soludo’s administration for revamping grassroots sports by bringing back school sports.

While thanking Soludo’s government for providing the platform for the teeming youths in the state, he observed that the state has featured at major national sports competitions and federation championships.

Anaso, however, stressed that the state has an infrastructural deficit and urged Soludo to consider building an Olympic-standard stadium for the sports community in the state.

He added, “We, the body of sports writers in Anambra, want to appreciate Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for supporting young athletes by providing funds for sporting competitions.

“We want to restate our commitment to work with this administration for the greater good of the sector and we look forward to decorating Mr Governor as the Grand Patron of SWAN in Anambra which is his due right as stipulated in the SWAN constitution. ”

