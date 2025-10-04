President Tinubu renews calls for Nigeria’s unity, as Akpabio, Abbas, Govs, others pay last respect to Mama Lydia Yilwatda

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Ahmed Bola Tinubu has stated that no mortal under the earth can determine what has been ordained by God, calling for unity of purpose amongst all Nigerians to overcome challenges ravaging the nation.

President Tinubu said hatred is not an option for Nigeria’s common humanity existence.

The president made the clarion call Saturday at the COCIN Headquarters Church Jos, during a funeral service of late Mama Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, the mother of Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, National chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

“I have come to honor a mother of the community, a mother of the state, and a humanitarian.

“Mama has left behind what every parent prays for—a good son. Ambassador Goshwe is a man of character and intellect.

We have seen his leadership and dedication, which is why we chose him to lead us as our party chairman. You are a great thinker, a progressive mind, and a performer. Thank you for being who you are”, Tinubu opined.

President Tinubu acknowledged that the “turnout of governors, public officials, and dignitaries here today shows the high regard people have for Nentawe and his mother. Let this day be one of joy and thanksgiving, even in mourning.

When I buried my own mother, I also found peace in her prayers for me. The prayer of every mother is that her child succeeds—and you will.

God will grant your prayers. Live a dedicated life, serve humanity, and remain faithful to God Almighty.

“This gathering should remind us of the values that matter—unity, contentment, satisfaction, and productive leadership for our nation,” he mentioned.

He commended the clergymen for their solemn message, promoting peace, stability, and friendship, noting that “hate is not an option for us.

Love is what we must continue to preach—love for one another…..

“No one can change what God has ordained. His will and His promises are what truly matter. I was raised in a Muslim family, and my wife is a pastor who prays for me always.

I believe deeply in the freedom of religion. We may differ in faith, but we pray to the same Almighty God, to whom we are all answerable”, the president concluded.

National chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, confirmed that, if I were to cry, I should have cried 47 years ago—because in 1978, when I was just 36, my mother was diagnosed and told she had only two years to live. A year later, a doctor told us she had a 50-50 chance of surviving.

My father took the risk; she underwent surgery—and she survived.

“Eleven years later, she had to undergo another surgery.

Again, she survived. My mother has lived on medication for 47 years—and through it all, God kept her. He gave her 47 more years beyond the two that were predicted. That’s why I’m here—not in grief, but in deep appreciation to God for sparing her life and allowing her to be with us much longer than expected.

“But my mother wasn’t just any woman. She was strong. She was determined. When I read the story of the mother of His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I found a striking resemblance with mine.”

Governor Caleb Mutfwang appreciated the dignitaries, especially President Tinubu for the continued support towards developmental efforts in Plateau.

“We will, certainly, be asking you to favor us with another visit in the near future, so you can personally see how we are aligning with your “Renewed Hope Agenda” even with the limited resources at our disposal.

“The Tin city buses you saw today, Mr. President, are only a tip of the iceberg. We are making significant investments in agriculture and livestock.

We are also working assiduously to improve our infrastructure. I will leave the details for another day.

“Insecurity for decades, our people—particularly defenseless women and children—have suffered from unrelenting violence, which has pushed them into untimely graves, IDP camps, and deepening poverty.”

