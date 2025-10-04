Osun LG workers won’t resume – NULGE insists

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Osun State Chapter, has urged the local government workers to ignore the factional group calling for resumption.

The Union insisted that the secretariats are not yet safe for resumption, hence the need for workers to stay at home.

It would be recalled that a factional group, the Association of Concerned Local Government Workers, urged LG employees to return to their offices on Monday, warning that continued absence could lead to job losses.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the state president of NULGE, Dr. Nathaniel Ogungbangbe, stressed that the call for resumption was a deliberate means of destabilizing the peace in the state.

He said, The attention of the State Executives of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Osun State Chapter, under the Leadership of Comrade (Dr.) Nathaniel Kehinde Ogungbangbe has been drawn to a blood harvesting Press Conference organized by an unregistered and peace destructive group called Concerned Local Government Workers working for All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State to destabilize and destroy the peace and harmony that has been reigning supreme in the State.

“These self-centered and parochial people are being paid for this demonic job and that is why they have not relented in calling for the resumption of duties of our members in order to satisfy their paymasters.

“The Leadership of NULGE in Osun State is using this medium to appeal to our esteemed members to disregard the call of these killers who are calling our responsible and well-informed members to resume work so as to be slaughtered because where two elephants fight, grass suffers.

“Therefore, the Leadership of the Union is appealing to all our educative and well-informed esteemed members not to hearken to the call of these Gluttons and stay away from office until further directive from the Elected NULGE State Executives under Comrade (Dr.) Nathaniel Kehinde Ogungbangbe.

“It is highly consequential to note that the State NULGE Executives have not directed our members to resume work and no screening can be done in the Local Government Service without the supervision of the Osun State Local Government Service Commission, Osogbo.

The Union Executives under Comrade (Dr.) Nathaniel Kehinde Ogungbangbe will not relent in defending our esteemed members against the evil plans of blood suckers.”

