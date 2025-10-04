Osun 2026: Zone guber ticket to Osogbo – community heads, elders urge political parties

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The community heads (Baales) in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, have expressed their support for the Osogbo Elders Council, asserting that the 2026 governorship tickets for the major political parties should be zoned to Osogbo.

Daily Champion reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, August 8, 2026, for the state governorship election.

Osogbo, the capital of Osun State and historically a key voting bloc in Osun politics, has never produced a governor in the state’s 34 years of history.

Speaking on Oroki Asala, a current affairs programme on Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC) Radio, the Baale of Gbodofon and Chairman of the Council of Baales in Osogbo, High Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, emphasized that the town is now more united than ever on the demand to produce a Governor.

He lauded the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, for establishing the Osogbo Action Committee and the Osogbo Elders Council to end political divisions that had previously weakened the chances of Osogbo.

He stressed that the Ataoja’s efforts have already yielded results, with Osogbo speaking in one voice ahead of 2026.

He said, “The Elders Council has successfully united all Baales in Osogbo.

As Chairman of the Council of Baales, I affirm that we stand solidly behind them in this call for an Osogbo indigene to emerge as governor.

We will play our part to make it happen,” he said.

Similarly, Prince Adeleke Oduola Ibiloye, Chairman of the Osogbo Elders Council, reiterated that Osogbo’s long-standing support for other towns must now be reciprocated.

“We have stood firmly behind others in the past. It is now time for the rest of Osun to support Osogbo. The 2026 governorship slot should be ours, and we are determined to actualize it,” he declared.

With prominent Osogbo indigenes already eyeing tickets in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC), the community leaders expressed optimism that the era of Osogbo’s exclusion from the governorship seat will finally come to an end in 2026.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2