Ogun: Yayi’s media adviser, Odunaro installed as Osorun of Isaga-Orile Kingdom

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

The Chief of Staff and Media Adviser to Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, Kayode Odunaro, has been installed as the Osorun of Isaga-Orile Kingdom, in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Osorun title holder is one of the kingmakers in the ancient kingdom.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after he was installed by the Onisaga of Isaga-Orile Kingdom, Oba Joseph Oladele Olusoji Tella weekend, Odunaro, explained that the chieftaincy title belongs to his lineage, adding that the position was last held by his uncle who died in 1988, having been installed in 1958.

He added that the title would bring him closer to his roots and participate more in the activities of the Isaga traditional council, particularly in the selection of a new traditional ruler in the town.

Odunaro said that though he holds other traditional titles, the latest one is unique and it will demand high responsibility from him.

While expressing his appreciation to Oba Tella, Isaga-Orile Traditional Council and the Osorun Family, the erstwhile Chief Press Secretary to former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, declared that he would bring the experience he had garnered as the spokesperson to three past administrations in Ogun, to bear on the new title.

“I am delighted that I have just been installed as the Osorun of Isaga-Orile Kingdom. This is a very important traditional title in the kingdom, as Osorun is one of the kingmakers.

“The title belongs to our family; my late uncle was installed in 1958 and held the title till he passed in 1988. So, for decades, there was a vacancy in the position of Osorun. Therefore, I am highly elated that I am feeling the vacant position today after so many years of interregnum.

“For me, it is a higher call to traditional responsibility and I will ensure that I bring experiences I garnered over the years as spokesperson of three administrations, both military and civilian in Ogun, to bear in this new title. Like I have done in public service, I will use this Osorun title to contribute to the growth and development of the Isaga-Orile Kingdom”, Odunaro said.

