New Yam Festival: Police warns individuals against acts capable of breaching the law in Anambra

by Peter Anayo086

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

 

Anambra State Police Command has handed a strong-warded warning to individuals and groups celebrating the New Yam Festival against any acts capable of breaching peace in the state.

A statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that any attempt by individuals to organize parallel events, including undermining or disrespecting community/government-recognized leadership during new Yam festivities, will not be tolerated, saying that offenders will be made to face the full weight of the Law.

To this end, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has directed all Divisional Police Officers, tactical teams, and Area Commanders to intensify visibility policing, patrols, and intelligence gathering within their areas of responsibility.

He explained that the measures are aimed at ensuring maximum security, Law, and Order before, during, and after the celebration.

The Command further joined Ndi Anambra in celebrating this important cultural festival and wishes all communities a peaceful and joyous New Yam Festival.

 

For a better society

