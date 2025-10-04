Insurgency attack: Gov Zulum visits Kirawa, condemns attack on community

— appeals to the military to deploy more troops

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has strongly condemned the Boko Haram attack on the Kirawa community of Gwoza local government area of Borno state.

He appealed to the military authority to deploy more troops to safeguard the community.

Governor Babagana Zulum, who travelled to Kirawa by road in the company of the commander of 26 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General N. I. Abdullahi, State and National Assembly members and other senior government officials yesterday, assured the community of both the Federal and state governments’ commitment to safeguard the people and the border community.

Governor Zulum urged the Nigerian Armed Forces to scale up military operations in Borno State to avert the possibility of terrorists reversing the gains recorded so far.

“I am appealing to the Nigerian Armed Forces to be more committed. Above all, we need military operations.

For sometime, military operations were not conducted in Borno State. This has been instrumental to the renewed insurgency.

We need to take note of one very important thing: continued military operations. There is a need for us to sustain our military operations,” Zulum said.

The Governor, while in Kirawa, also approved the immediate construction of a new hospital, water facilities, and other essential infrastructure for the people of Kirawa.

Zulum, who was on an assessment visit to the community that was recently affected by a violent extremist attack, sympathized deeply with residents over the tragic incident and condemned the attack in the strongest terms.

Zulum also assured the people of his administration’s commitment to their safety and well-being.

Beyond the provision of new infrastructure, the governor announced concrete steps that can improve security in the area.

He revealed that plans are underway to deploy additional security personnel and establish a new Civilian JTF post to enhance surveillance and rapid response capabilities in and around Kirawa.

