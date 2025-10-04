Dethroned Anambra monarch empowers 20 farmers at new yam festival

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The dethroned traditional ruler of Umuona community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state, Igwe Humphrey Ejesieme (Ezedioramma II), has empowered no fewer than 20 farmers with farming implements after a keenly contested Yam yield competition amongst Umuona indigenous farmers who visited him in his family house.

The empowerment programme attracted several sponsors to support the farmers who participated in the Yam competition which took place inside former Igwe Humphrey Ejesieme’s palace and won the prizes during the celebration of his 2025 New Yam festival, celebrated in his personal capacity like every member of the community.

Distributing the empowerment gifts to the farmers as a mark of encouragement, former Igwe Ejesieme declared: “I am a farmer and I also encourage everyone, both old and young people, to embrace agriculture as a panacea to hunger and hardship which is prevalent in our country today”.

“Ever before I became the Traditional Ruler of Umuona and after my dethronement, I empowered farmers with both cash to buy seedlings for cultivation and the procurement of farm tools.

Apart from cultivation of different crops, we also have Palm oil mill/press and they are all money-spinning ventures that one can engage in to put food on our table”, said Chief Ejesieme.

He further prayed for peace to return to Umuona community, saying that peace and progress would be possible if Umuona people decide to come together and uphold the truth without bias.

Chairman of the New Yam festival planning committee, Nze Ceaser Chinekwu (Ohamadike Umuona), flanked by Nze Bonaventure Ndubuilo said that the Yam competition was to determine whose farm yielded the biggest or highest-weighted Yam tuber.

The farmer that clinched 1st prize with the biggest yam tuber weighing 48 kilograms was Chuka Ezeokoli from Atoeri village sponsored by Nze Uchenna Okeke Ezeife with a cash gift of N200,000.

Second prize winner of 41kg Yam tuber was Okechukwu Ekekaora from Umuazu village sponsored by Mr. Arinze Okoli with a cash gift of N150,000, while the third prize winner, whose own yam tuber weighed 36kg was Okwuchukwu Olisakwe from Iruile village sponsored by Nze Emeka Udoye Ejesieme (Figo) received a cash gift of N100,000.

However, the cynosure of all eyes was a young lad, Emmanuel Anazodo from Ujaliwe village who clinched 4th position with a yam tuber of 35kg. Gregory Olisakwe from Iruile village and Okafor Ilechukwu from Iruideke village came 5th and 6th positions respectively with 33kg and 30kg Yam tubers.

The trio were sponsored by Nze Osita Udoye (Ojinnaka Ogene) with consolation prizes of N60,000.

Dignitaries present in the heavily attended New Yam festival included Rev Canon Chukwudubem Udoji, Chief Samuel Okoromike (Osuofia 1 of Umuona), Nze Osita Udoye (Ojinnaka Ogene Umuona), Nze Uchechukwu Okoromike, Chief Chukwujekwu Akaneme (Egbeejiejeogu Umuona), Chief Fredrick Okeke (Orimili Isuofia), Chief Oliver Nwankwo (Ichie Afunwaelotanna) and other members of Igwe Humphrey Ejesieme’s cabinet, Nze na Ozo society members, among others.

They all eulogized former Igwe Ejesieme for his contributions towards the development of Umuona community both before his enthronement, during his reign and after his certificate was withdrawn by the incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo administration as the recognized traditional ruler of Umuona.

According to the dignitaries, “former Igwe Ejesieme single-handedly built 22 houses for the less privileged, he is a succour to many, he has invested in many sons of Umuona who have become illustrious in life. He as Ezedioramma II of Umuona and Anueyiagu, cannot hear your cry and keep quiet.

The problem with Umuona is that people do not want to stand by the truth. His New Yam Festival celebration is more flamboyant and many Umuona people are here to celebrate with him”.

“He is the former customary and native traditional ruler with our community offor staff (Igwe Omenani) while his contemporary is the Igwe Government/Certificate (Igwe Oyibo).

He is presently in court contesting the withdrawal of his Igweship certificate by the state government and while expressing optimism that he will emerge victorious at the end of the day, we are wishing him long life and good health until God vindicates him,” they stated.

