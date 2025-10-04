Design  Programmes  that will impact  on the Communities , Uzodimma urges    Anambra-Imo River Basin Development Authority 

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has called on the Board and management of the Anambra-Imo River Basin Development Authority to work out programmes that would benefit the communities within their catchment areas

According to the Governor, ” these programmes should be able to close the gaps that exist in the water sector, agriculture, power, food security, livestock, among others in the South East in particular and Nigeria at large.”

He made the call, Friday, October 3, 2025 when he received the Agency’s new management team led by the Chairman, Sen. Emmanuel Anosike, on a courtesy call at Government House, Owerri.

Governor Uzodimma urged the Board and Management to galvanise the Agency’s programmes to be able to address critical areas that exist in areas within their mandate.

He however congratulated members of the team on their appointments advising them to avoid project duplication, but cooperate with State government-owned Agencies to harmonise their projects to get the SMEs, adding, “and call us for any possible assistance or support.”

Uzodimma expressed confidence in the integrity of the new Board, given the background of the Chairman, Sen. Anosike, and the Managing Director of the Agency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka

He said, members of the team, are very conversant with the original objectives for setting up that platform and the expectations of the people, and how the organisation will, in collaboration with other agencies, facilitate development in all sectors of the economy.”

Governor Uzodimma advised the Board to avoid project duplications and cooperate with State governments to address the needs of the people.

‘’As you do that not only Imo State, the South East but Nigeria will be better for all of us,” he stressed.

He further urged the Board to hit the ground running as Imo State is indeed happy to play host to the Agency and has them as partners.

“If you desire more land, don’t hesitate to approach the government. We need to plant what we eat and eat what we plant,’’ Governor Uzodimma noted.

Earlier in his remarks, Senator Anosike said their visit was “to pay a courtesy call on the host Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma after the inauguration of the Board in May 2025.”

He expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding them worthy of the appointment and to Governor Uzodimma for his magnanimity, recommendation, and facilitating their appointments in November last year.

He assured that the new Board will deliver on its mandate and provide a road map for the organisation.

“We are here today because we know that we have a very strong technical adviser, a very strong coach, and very strong person that can direct us on where to go and where not to go,” he noted.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2