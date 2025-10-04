APWEN FunSTEM on expanding Horizon in STEM Education, Professional Development Across Nigeria, held in Lagos

From left… Representative Worley foundation, Ochomma Okwo; Chairman the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, Engr Bosede Oyekunle; Principal, Girls Senior High School Agege (ANCOPSS Chairman Agege Zone), Mrs Rasheed Modinat Motunrayo; President, (APWEN), Engr Dr. Adebisi Osim; Worley Project Manager, Engr Adedoyin Talabi and Technical Secretary, (APWEN), Engr Dr. Tolulope Erinosho, during the APWEN FunSTEM on Expanding Horzon in Stem Education and Professional Development Across Nigeria at Girl Senior High School at Agege in Lagos on 30/9/2025.

From left… Principal Government junior college, Agege, Mrs Modupe Ola; Principal, Girls Senior High School Agege (ANCOPSS Chairman Agege Zone), Mrs Rasheed Modinat Motunrayo; President, the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Engr Dr. Adebisi Osim; member APWEN, Engr Fatimoh Opeloyenu and Worley Project Manager, Engr Adedoyin Talabi.

Cross Section of APWEN going through the FunSTEM on Expanding Horizon in STEM Education and Professional Development across Nigeria.

L-r… Engr Lilian Uzodiagu; Engr Fatimoh Opeloyenu, Chairman (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, Engr Bosede Oyekunle and Engr Oluwashina Adebayo.

Cross-section of the student on the occasions.

L-r… Engr Fatimoh Opeloyenu, Chairman (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, Engr Bosede Oyekunle and Mrs Ngozi Egbeinyon.

L-r… Engr Komolafe Agnes; Engr Laolu Adedapo Aisida; Engr Grace Ekechukwu and Engr Dr(Mrs) Queeneth Omoyibo.

Cross-section of the Student during the APWEN FunSTEM on Expanding Horizon in STEM Education and Professional Exercise.

L-r … Engr Lilian Uzodiagu; Engr Fatimoh Opeloyenu; Chairman (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, Engr Bosede Oyekunle; Engr Oluwashina Adebayo and others.

Cross Section of APWEN members and Teachers during the APWEN FunSTEM on Expanding Horizon in Stem Education and Professional Development across Nigeria at Girl Senior High School at Agege in Lagos. On 30/9/2025… Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

