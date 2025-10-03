UNN: SSANU, NASU provide update on nationwide shutdown of universities

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The non-teaching staff in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), say they are ready to join the nationwide indefinite strike as may be directed by their national leadership.

It was gathered that the action will take effect if the Federal Government fails to do the needful before October 6.

Comrade Linus Akata, Chairman Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Comrade William Amu, Chairman of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational Associated Institutions (NASU) in UNN disclosed this in Nsukka on Friday while speaking with newsmen.

They said that their members were being mobilised for the proposed strike if at the end of the ultimatum on October 6 government still refused to meet their demands.

“We are ready to join the nationwide strike as may be directed by JAC of SSANU/NASU national leadership, the strike will be total and comprehensive, as our members are ready to withdraw their services.

“Nigerians should hold the government responsible if the nationwide indefinite strike by non-teaching staff in public universities starts on Oct 6, having given the government enough time to address our demands,” they said.

According to them, some of the demands are:

“The continued silence and inaction of the Federal Government’s Renegotiation Committee, regarding the 2009 agreement.

“The continued withholding of salaries of members who participated in the 2022 industrial action.

“Inability of the government to release the outstanding two (2) months withheld salaries as a demonstration of good faith and commitment to restoring industrial harmony within the university system.

“The third-party deductions from the already paid two months of withheld salaries that were yet to be remitted and the inability of the government to pay some earned allowances for members”, among others.

