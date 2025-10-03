Traditional rulers give Oluwo 21-day ultimatum to withdraw allegation against Ooni

Traditional rulers in Ife North Local Government of Osun have issued a 21-day ultimatum to Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, to retract his recent allegation against the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The traditional rulers gave the ultimatum in a communique issued at the end of their meeting and read by Salu of Edunabon, Oba Adesoji Oladepo, on Thursday in Edunabon.

The Oluwo had, in a viral video posted on his official Facebook page, accused the Ooni of plotting to assassinate him by allegedly “packaging” his ex-wife against him.

The traditional rulers described Oba Akanbi’s comments as an insult and disrespect to the Ooni of Ife.

According to them, Oluwo’s action is bringing the throne of the Obas in Yorubaland to disrepute and ridicule.

The traditional rulers expressed surprise that Oluwo, who’s the descendant of Luwo Gbagida, the 24th Ooni of Ife, could “behave irrationally” to the Ooni.

The Obas challenged Oluwo to petition the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun for investigation or sue Ooni to proof the allegation.

The traditional rulers, however, threatened to drag Oba Akanbi to court if he failed to take either of the two steps to prove his allegation against the Ooni.

The traditional rulers lamented that Oba Akanbi previously had issues with his fellow Obas in Iwo axis such as the Olu of Ile-Igbo, Olowu of Kuta, Olu of Songbe, and Agbowu of Ogbaagba.

They recalled that Oluwo’s alleged attack on Agbowu of Ogbaagba led to the Oba’s sustaining injury and hospitalised.

According to them, this action led to Oluwo’s six-month suspension from the meeting of the council of traditional rulers in the state.

Other traditional rulers that attended the meeting were Oba Mufutau Oyekanmi, Alasipa of Asipa; Oba Meshach Oyediran, Olulamokun of Yakooyo; and Oba OluwaBusola Oloyede, Alakinlalu of Akinlalu. (NAN)