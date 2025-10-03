Terrorists’ incursion to Kwara, Kogi is attempt to create ‘state’ within State- Afenifere

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has warned that the latest onslaughts on communities in Kogi and Kwara States are attempts by territory expansionists to destabilize the country and create chiefdoms that would be detrimental to the people.

The body put its position forward in a press statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi who asserted that the latest spike in bandits’ attacks informed its present reasoning.

It maintained that the sacking of communities in Kogi and Kwara States and in some other areas, particularly in the Middle Belt are grim reminders that terrorism in those places pose serious threats to the people of the South West – and other parts of the country.

It also expressed ‘deep sympathy’ over the boat mishaps and flood disasters that occurred in Kogi and Niger States recently.

According to the organization, the method of operation of the terrorists in Kwara went beyond those who are kidnapping for ransom or are just interested in finding fodders for their livestock.

“The type of weapons they use, the derring-do manner with which they attack and the intensity of the damages they cause clearly indicate that they have very powerful people sponsoring them both locally and internationally” the statement posited.

It went further to state that the usage of the adjective ‘very’ here was deliberate with a view to underlining the deep involvement of powerful interests locally and internationally in the life-taking experiences we are having presently. So-called ‘illegal miners’ etc. could be suspected here.

Kwara, known as ‘State of Harmony’ was lately invaded with lives lost, properties destroyed and socio-economic activities severely disrupted.

“However, those supporting, collaborating and sponsoring the evil doers need to remember that when the country is destabilized, they are not going to be immuned. What is happening in Afghanistan presently and what has been happening since the unwarranted ouster and murder of Muammar Gaddafi of Libya should serve as lessons” Ajayi warned.

According to the Afenifere spokesman, those encouraging terrorists in Nigeria should remember that hard-hearted elements with power can be very deadly. “Not only that, they do not have respect for human rights at all as events in various parts of the world and in some communities that terrorists occupied in Nigeria attested to. Children and family members of terrorists’ sponsors can not escape from the wrath they are bringing upon the land either.”

