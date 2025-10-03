South East building ICC Hotel to boost business, contribute to Nigeria’s economic dev — Official

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

As a way to boost regional business, tourism and contribute maximally to the nation’s economic growth, the South East region has embarked on the construction of an ultra-modern international conference Centre, ICC, hotel in Enugu State

The ICC hotel is being undertaken by China Communications Construction Company.

The general manager of China Communications Construction Company Nigeria Co., Ltd, Feng Yu, said that they will continue to uphold the concept of “co-construction and win-win, lean construction.”

He said that the steady advancement and subsequent decoration, mechanical and electrical installation and other projects, will enhance total completion of the Enugu State International Conference Center Hotel project on schedule and with high quality.

Feng Yu further stated that they will continue to uphold the principle of “co-construction, win-win, and lean construction” and steadily advance subsequent decoration, renovation, and mechanical and electrical installation projects to ensure the on-time and high-quality completion of the ICC Hotel project, contributing to Nigeria’s economic diversification and regional revitalization.

It was gathered that the ICC hotel is topping-out ceremony, marking a key progress in this strategically important regional landmark building and injecting strong impetus into the implementation of Nigeria’s economic diversification strategy and Enugu State’s efforts to build a regional business and tourism center.

It was also gathered that the hotel is approximately 3 kilometers from the State Government Office Building, and has become a key project in Nigeria’s efforts to promote economic restructuring.

The project has a total construction area of approximately 35,000 square meters, and comprises three 10-story main buildings and a podium.

Championnews reports that the project encompasses a multidisciplinary construction process encompassing earthwork, structural engineering, interior design, and mechanical and electrical installation.

It also reports that the Company is faced with a series of challenges, including a tight deadline, construction during the rainy season, the difficulty of detailed drawings, complex cross-processing, and the high precision required for pre-embedded mechanical and electrical systems.

It was gathered that the project management team has employed scientific organization and meticulous management, actively communicating and coordinating with all parties, optimizing the construction plan, and strengthening resource allocation.

“They effectively overcame the dual pressures of the natural environment and technical requirements, ensuring high-quality progress in the main structure construction.

“As a core vehicle for the integrated development of ‘business and tourism” in Enugu State, the ICC Hotel project holds profound significance. Nigeria, one of Africa’s largest economies, is diversifying its economy through tourism and the service sector.

“The advancement of this project also demonstrates the deepening of infrastructure cooperation between China and Nigeria under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, becoming another example of China-Africa collaboration in promoting sustainable development and enhancing connectivity”, the source concluded.

