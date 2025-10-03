Sarkin Dariya, Aminu de Comedian, Funny Razaq, others to thrill Abuja residents tonight at MC Nappy’s Comedy Show

The city of Abuja, the nation’s capital, will tonight witness a new comedy vibe as the best hands in the industry have been assembled to thrill the residents in a long-awaited comedy show.

Being spearheaded by MC Nappy, “All by my Jokes” comedy show will have popular comedians such as Sarkin Dariya, Aminu de Comedian, Funny Razaq, MC Walter, and MC Miti perform.

Others are, MC JP, Hillarious Sunny, MC Papi, Shally White, MC Surface, Youngee, MC Kuvuki, MC Kure, MC Theo, Deacon Albino, MC Marvin, Ajala and lots more.

“All by my Jokes” comedy show will hold tonight, Oct 3, 2025 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

Veteran deejay, DJ Alpha Noni has been selected as the host DJ while red carpet host is Becca.

MC Nappy is one of the respected faces in the Abuja and northern entertainment space, having over the years had a distinguished career in the industry.

He has also performed at various big stages within and outside the FCT, where he was rated to have put up excellent performances.

