Powerboat racing: Lagos affirms self as gateway to innovation, sporting excellence- Tinubu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

President Bola Tinubu said on Friday that Lagos is affirming its place as a bold, forward-looking city and a gateway to innovation, technology and global sporting excellence.

The Lagos State Government in collaboration with First Bank, is making history as the host of the E1 Lagos GP, as the first city in Africa to host the powerboat racing championship, joining the ranks of Monaco, London, Jeddah and Venice.

The President’s message was contained in his goodwill, in which he assured the world of Nigeria’s commitment to sustainability and clean energy. Besides, he praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the various sponsors for making the race a reality.

Tinubu said the event underscores his administration’s commitment to the blue economy as a catalyst for growth.

Tinubu said Nigeria is ready to lead in the great transition to clean energy and sustainable prosperity, noting that “By investing in our coastal infrastructure, marine tourism, and renewable energy, we create jobs, open new opportunities for youth, and strengthen Nigeria’s place in the global community.”

He said: “I am excited because, despite being Nigeria’s President – a job that I am truly honoured and privileged to have – I remain a proud Lagosian. The state is, once again, affirming its place as a bold, forward-looking city and a gateway to innovation, technology and global sporting excellence.

“This championship is not merely a thrilling spectacle on water but a statement of intent. The E1 Powerboat series combines world-class entertainment with clean energy innovation, showcasing electric-power vessels that point the way to a greener and more sustainable future.

“As a nation committed to renewable energy and environmental stewardship, Nigeria welcomes this pioneering event as a fitting complement to our drive toward a low-carbon economy.

“Lagos, the cultural capital of Nigeria, the heartbeat of our economy, and a symbol of our resilience, is the perfect host. Its vibrant waterways and dynamic people embody the spirit of competition, creativity and hospitality.

“I commend Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, his team, and all partners, particularly the E1 and sponsors of this event, for the vision and hard work that made this possible.”

Speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the event at Lagos Boat Club, Ikoyi, Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that President Tinubu, who is currently in Lagos, is excited about the E1 Lagos GP, and he has made known his readiness to watch the participating team during the final of the competition on Sunday in front of his private residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the championship underscores his administration’s commitment to sustainability, highlights its capacity to host world-class events and demonstrates the remarkable potential of Lagos waterways.

He said: “For us in Lagos, the E1 Lagos GP, the first to be held in Africa, is a befitting accolade to a sports-loving people and a government that knows the place of sports in human development.

“E1 Lagos GP is more than a race; it is a celebration of Lagos’ dynamism. The Spirit of Lagos. Besides, it is a vivid testimony of our growing influence and energy.”

The E1 Lagos GP kick-started on Friday with a boat regatta led by Governor Sanwo-Olu and other State Government officials. It was followed by a shakedown on water by the competing teams.

