Police vow to set example with perpetrators of jungle justice in Jos, arrest 9 kidnap suspects

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Plateau State Command, has vowed to set an example with the perpetrators of jungle justice under their custody to address the ugly trend in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Emmanuel Adesina made the pronouncement on Thursday while speaking to newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Jos as they apprehended nine (9) prime suspects in connection to kidnapping and other various offenses.

Recall that sometimes in August this year 2025, the personnel of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) was killed in Bassa local government area as a result of jungle justice.

Daily champion inquiries indicated that the said officer went for an official duty, tracing a suspect that was on the run and upon arresting the culprit, he started shouting thief….thief….lo and behold the mob lynched the officer to death without giving him an opportunity to identify himself.

The Plateau CP, who vehemently kicked against such an act of jungle justice, said they have arrested many suspects who participated in the crime.

“We are going to use people who participate in this jungle justice to serve as an example and deterrent to those who have similar ulterior motives to desist and be very careful.

“Jungle justice is totally unacceptable in a civilized society that is governed by law.

We are still chasing other perpetrators who are on the run. And I can assure you the law must take it’s course”, CP Adesina stated.

He also revealed the rationale that led to the arrest of kidnap suspects and other criminal elements in various locations across the state.

According to him, “the breakthrough came to fruition upon acting on the intelligence gathering.

“The Command has placed adequate security and surveillance to enhance prosperity and secure Plateau, especially now that ember months has come into reality.

He charged Plateau citizens to always be vigilant and furnish security agents with credible and vital information unraveling those with evil mindset against Plateau state and Nigeria as a whole.

