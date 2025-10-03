26.9 C
Lagos
October 3, 2025
Trending now

Light Up Abuja: Wike flags off streetlight installation to boost security

2025 amateur Open Golf Championship kicks off in Rivers Oct 6

Nigeria’s digital future gets boost as tech investor reaffirms commitment

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 3, 2025

Traditional rulers give Oluwo 21-day ultimatum to withdraw allegation against Ooni

Seplat says it’s workforce, asset integrity, reliability driving sustainable growth

Police vow to set example with perpetrators of jungle justice in Jos,…

South East building ICC Hotel to boost business, contribute to Nigeria’s economic…

Ministry of Housing and Urban Dev goes digital, abandons all paper work

Bayelsa appeals to Federal Inter Agency C’ttee to be objective in resolving…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Police vow to set example with perpetrators of jungle justice in Jos, arrest 9 kidnap suspects

by Peter Anayo0180

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

 

 

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Plateau State Command, has vowed to set an example with the perpetrators of jungle justice under their custody to address the ugly trend in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Emmanuel Adesina made the pronouncement on Thursday while speaking to newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Jos as they apprehended nine (9) prime suspects in connection to kidnapping and other various offenses.

Recall that sometimes in August this year 2025, the personnel of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) was killed in Bassa local government area as a result of jungle justice.

Daily champion inquiries indicated that the said officer went for an official duty, tracing a suspect that was on the run and upon arresting the culprit, he started shouting thief….thief….lo and behold the mob lynched the officer to death without giving him an opportunity to identify himself.

The Plateau CP, who vehemently kicked against such an act of jungle justice, said they have arrested many suspects who participated in the crime.

“We are going to use people who participate in this jungle justice to serve as an example and deterrent to those who have similar ulterior motives to desist and be very careful.

“Jungle justice is totally unacceptable in a civilized society that is governed by law.

We are still chasing other perpetrators who are on the run. And I can assure you the law must take it’s course”, CP Adesina stated.

He also revealed the rationale that led to the arrest of kidnap suspects and other criminal elements in various locations across the state.

According to him, “the breakthrough came to fruition upon acting on the intelligence gathering.

“The Command has placed adequate security and surveillance to enhance prosperity and secure Plateau, especially now that ember months has come into reality.

He charged Plateau citizens to always be vigilant and furnish security agents with credible and vital information unraveling those with evil mindset against Plateau state and Nigeria as a whole.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Bomb blast: Imo Police Command assures residents of safety

Editor

‎NNPP to take Crucial Decisions at Aug 28,2025 NEC Meeting

Editor

Businesswoman docked for alleged N5.1m fraud

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO